Black Ops 6 Saison 2 : date de sortie et à quoi s'attendre

Season 02 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is right around the corner. Lock and load for January 28th 😤 🗺️ 5 Multiplayer Maps 🔫 6+ new Weapons 🪦 New Zombies Map: The Tomb ♥️ Valentine’s Day LTM 📅 Events ➕ more pic.twitter.com/ybkMPW4cxVJanuary 22, 2025