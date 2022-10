L'iPad mini subit une hausse de prix hallucinante en Europe

Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She is a passionate writer, and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines.





Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison. Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and everything computing-related. She's also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).