L’iPhone 17 Air pourrait embarquer une batterie nouvelle génération pour compenser le poids du 17 Pro Max

Exclusive revelation: The length, width, screen size, and bezel(same iPhone 16 Pro Max) of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max are exactly the same.Only the thickness is different. The iPhone 17 Air is 5.5mm thick, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.725mm thick. pic.twitter.com/YjcMFva5IWMarch 7, 2025