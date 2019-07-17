Her er alle spillene som skal inkluderes i Ubisofts Uplay+-abonnement

Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Arcade – det er ikke lett å holde styr på alle abonnementstjenestene som stadig dukker opp, og under E3 2019 avslørte Ubisoft at det har sin egen tjeneste på vei i form av Uplay+. Der vil du få tilgang til et stort utvalg av selskapets spill, og nå har de avslørt listen over titler som blir tilgjengelig fra lanseringen i september.
Og det er ingenting å si på utvalget. Riktignok er det ikke overraskende veiet tungt mot Ubisofts egne høyprofilerte spillserier og Assassin’s Creed og Tom Clancy-spillene utgjør en stor del av utvalget, men du blir likevel tilbudt et omfattende og innholdsrikt dypdykk i Ubisofts katalog.
- Ubisoft Uplay+ skal gi deg tilgang til The Division, Watch Dogs og mye mer til en fast månedlig pris
- Ubisoft E3 2019: de beste spillene fra Watch Dogs Legion til Gods and Monsters
Her finner du både nye trippel-A-titler som Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (inkludert alt ekstra innhold), men også klassikere som Beyond Good and Evil og Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.
Uplay+: lanseringsspillene
Her er den komplette listen over spill som blir tilgjengelig på Uplay+ ved lansering:
- Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
- Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
- Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
- Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
- Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep - X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew - Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 - History Edition
- The Settlers 2 - History Edition
- The Settlers 3 - History Edition
- The Settlers 4 - History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
- Tom Clancy's EndWar
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference - Uplay
- Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
- Trials Rising - Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
- World In Conflict - Complete Edition
- Zombi
Mer i vente
Det skal også nevnes at dette bare er titlene som slippes ved lansering, og Ubisoft planlegger å legge til nye spill som Gods and Monsters og Watch Dogs: Legion så fort de lanseres. I noen tilfeller skal også spill slippes tidligere på Uplay+ enn i butikkene, og abonnenter skal også automatisk få tilgang til beta-tester som kjøres før lansering.
Uplay+ kan altså representere en mulighet til å prøve ut Ubisoft-spill du kanskje har vært nysgjerrig på, men ikke har gått til innkjøp av ennå. Samtidig er det verdt å merke seg at abonnementsprisen er satt til 14,90 euro, noe som sannsynligvis betyr at den norske prisen vil lande på rundt 150 norske kroner. Det er det samme som EA tar for Origin Access Premier, mens Xbox Gamepass for PC vil koste 99 kroner når den tjenesten kommer ut av beta.
Uplay+ lanseres 3. september, og du kan melde deg opp til en gratis prøveperiode allerede nå.