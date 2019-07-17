Nämä pelit saapuvat Ubisoftin Uplay+ -tilauspalveluun

Kun markkinoilla on muun muassa Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ja Apple Arcade, on vaikea pysyä kärryillä kaikista tilauspohjaisista palveluista. Tämän vuoden E3-messuilla Ubisoft esitteli oman Uplay+ -palvelun, joka sisältää julkaisijan omia pelejä. Nyt yhtiö paljasti syyskuussa julkaistavan palvelun aloituspelit.
Ja se on vakuuttava lista! Vaikka pelit ovat yllättäen rajattu ainoastaan Ubisoftin omiin tuotoksiin, se tarjoaa varsin perusteellisen kattauksen Assassin's Creedin ja Tom Clancy -pelien kaltaisista hiteistä pienempiin.
Tarjonta ei ainoastaan kata viimeisimpiä AAA-pelejä, kuten Assassin's Creed Odysseyn Ultimate-versiota, vaan myös menneitä klassikoita Beyond Good and Evilin ja Prince of Persia: The Sands of Timen tapaan.
Uplay+: kaikki julkaisussa olevat pelit
Kaiken kaikkiaan palvelun tilaajat pääsevät käsiksi välittömästi näihin peleihin:
- Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
- Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
- Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
- Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
- Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep - X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew - Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 - History Edition
- The Settlers 2 - History Edition
- The Settlers 3 - History Edition
- The Settlers 4 - History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
- Tom Clancy's EndWar
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference - Uplay
- Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
- Trials Rising - Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
- World In Conflict - Complete Edition
- Zombi
Lisää tulossa
Kyseessä on lisäksi vain alkutarjonta, sillä Ubisoft on aikeissa lisätä palvelun tarjontaa uudemmilla peleillä, kuten Gods of Monstersilla ja Watch Dogs: Legionilla heti, kun ne tulevat saataville. Joissain tapauksissa pelit julkaistaan Uplay+ -palvelussa ennen kuin ne tulevat myyntiin muualle, minkä lisäksi palvelun tilaajat pääsevät testaamaan muun muassa pelien betatestejä.
Palvelu kuulostaakin erityisen houkuttelevalta, jos Ubisoftin pelisarjat ovat olleet mieleen.
Uplay+ julkaistaan 3. syyskuuta. Palvelu on alkuun saatavilla vain PC:lle. Tilaus maksaa 14,99 euroa kuukaudessa.