Här är alla spel som kommer till Ubisofts prenumerationstjänst Uplay+

Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Arcade - det är svårt att hålla koll på alla prenumerationstjänster för spel som dyker upp just nu.
Under E3 2019 visade Ubisoft upp sin egna version: Uplay+, som kommer att innehålla utvecklarens egna spelkatalog och nu har vi äntligen fått se den kompletta listan över spel som kommer att finnas tillgängliga via tjänsten vid dess lansering i september.
Det är en riktigt bra lista! Även om utbudet är begränsat till Ubisofts egna franchises, där Assassin's Creed- och Tom Clancy-spelen dominerar listan, är det ändå en väldigt komplett djupdykning ned i Ubisofts spelkatalog.
Du får alltså inte bara tillgång till nya AAA-titlar som Assassin's Creed Odyssey (i dess kompletta Ultimate-utgåva dessutom), utan får även tillgång till äldre klassiker som Beyond Good and Evil och Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.
Uplay+: komplett spellista vid lansering
Här är den kompletta listan över spel som kommer att finnas tillgängliga vid lansering:
- Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
- Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
- Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
- Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
- Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep - X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew - Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 - History Edition
- The Settlers 2 - History Edition
- The Settlers 3 - History Edition
- The Settlers 4 - History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
- Tom Clancy's EndWar
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference - Uplay
- Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
- Trials Rising - Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
- World In Conflict - Complete Edition
- Zombi
Kommer mer längre fram
Det bör dock noteras att detta enbart är den inledande listan över spel till tjänsten och Ubisoft planerar även att lägga till sina senaste titlar till tjänsten, som Gods and Monsters och Watch Dogs: Legion, så fort de blir tillgängliga.
I vissa fall kommer till och med spel att släppas tidigare på Uplay+, samtidigt som registrerade användare får automatisk tillgång till eventuella betatester från utvecklaren.
Detta är verkligen frestande, speciellt om någon av Ubisofts franchises alltid lockat dig men varit lite för dyra. Uplay+ lanseras den 3 september och kommer (åtminstone till en början) enbart att finnas tillgänglig för PC-spelare. Prenumerationstjänsten kommer att kosta cirka 150 kronor i månaden.