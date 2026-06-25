GTA 6 kan endelig bestilles! Her finner du spillet, og dette koster det

Not only can you get your order in, including for the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition with all of its extras over the standard edition, but this has also finally revealed to us what the UK price actually is — Rockstar only revealed the US prices when it announced the pre-order time.

So now we know that GTA 6 will cost £69.99 for the Standard Edition, and £89.99 for the Ultimate Edition — we're in a brave new world of video game prices here, folks.

And don't forget, if you buy the 'physical' version of it, you're not getting a disc in the box. It's just for show on your shelf.

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Nå kan du endelig bestille Grand Theft Auto 6 fra norske forhandlere. Nå har vi naturligvis også fått vite hva spillet koster.

Standardutgaven av GTA 6 koster 899 kroner hos norske forhandlere, uansett om du vil ha spillet for PS6 eller Xbox X/S. Den veiledende prisen hos Playstation Store og Xbos Store er 949 kroner, mens Ultimate Edition er satt til 1 189 kroner.

Husk at når du kjøper den fysiske versjonen, inneholder ikke esken noen plate. Du får bare en eske det er hyggelig å stille ut hjemme.