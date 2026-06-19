L’iPhone Air 2 pourrait corriger deux gros défauts dès 2027 avec plus de photo et plus d’autonomie

The iPhone Air 2 will reportedly have a second rear camera and better battery life

This latest report echoes previous ones in saying that it will launch in 'spring' 2027

Apple fans broadly seem keen on a device that has these upgrades, but also point to the single speaker and lack of a telephoto camera as issues

The iPhone Air is one of the more interesting devices Apple has launched in recent years, but it’s also one of the more compromised, with its slim design leaving little room for some other components. Somehow, though, it seems Apple might have found the space for them in the iPhone Air 2.

According to Apple tipster Mark Gurman, writing for Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone Air 2 will have a second camera on the back, fixing arguably the biggest flaw of its predecessor, which has just a single lens. This second camera is said to be an ultra-wide one, and the phone will also apparently have improved battery life, fixing another flaw with the original. Though Gurman adds that “it’s unclear if that will come from a larger battery, which may be impractical in the Air’s compact chassis, or efficiency gains.”

If Apple really does address these two issues, then the iPhone Air 2 could be a much bigger hit than its predecessor, and reactions to this news are largely positive, with a 9to5Mac commenter saying “instant purchase”, while over on Reddit, there are replies like “day 1 buy for me”, and “what I do miss is the ultra-wide lens. Add that, and we’re golden.”

These aren't the only issues

L'iPhone Air ne dispose que d'un seul haut-parleur (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

That said, some Redditors have pointed out other issues with the original iPhone Air that they want to see addressed instead of — or as well as — those upgrades listed above. Chief among these qualms is the Air's single speaker, but a significant number of replies are also asking for a telephoto camera instead of an ultra-wide.

It's possible that Apple is opting to add an ultra-wide lens to the iPhone Air 2 instead of a telephoto lens for reasons of physical ease, but it's more likely an intentional decision to maintain differentiation between the Air and Pro lines.

So, even if this report is accurate, the iPhone Air 2 might not please everyone. But then there are limits to what you can fit in a thin chassis — those who want dual speakers, a telephoto camera, and a big battery might have to sacrifice some slimness and buy the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max instead.

If you do like the sound of this rumored iPhone Air 2, though, you’ll probably have to wait until next year for it, with this report also reiterating previous claims that it will launch in the “spring” — so likely between March and May.

Which is your most wished-for iPhone Air 2 upgrade? Let us know in the poll below.