Nouveaux jeux vidéo : toutes les dates de sortie des titres les plus attendus sur console et PC

Vous recherchez les meilleurs jeux vidéo de 2020, déjà sortis comme à venir ? Alors vous êtes au bon endroit. Cette année vidéoludique est quelque peu perturbée par des reports provoqués par la progression du virus COVID-19. Un mauvais scénario qui touche l’ensemble des éditeurs comme des supports de jeux, consoles et PC. Il n’en reste pas moins que nous testons - et testerons -, en 2020, un tas de nouveaux jeux fantastiques.
Il faut dire que le calendrier en cours se doit d’être exceptionnel, puisqu’il sera marqué par l’apparition des consoles Sony et Microsoft de nouvelle génération, avant les vacances de Noël si tout va bien. Hormis le lancement de la PS5 et de la Xbox Series X, c’est aussi une année charnière pour les services de cloud gaming - Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, le futur xCloud - qui étoffent leurs catalogues. De ce fait, nous pouvons compter sur de multiples hits cross-plateformes très prometteurs.
Bien sûr, il peut s’avérer compliqué de commencer sa sélection en fonction de son budget, de son matériel et de ses goûts. En particulier quand tant de choix de qualité s’offrent à nous. C'est pourquoi, nous avons rassemblé dans ce guide pratique tous les jeux vidéo qui sortiront en 2020. Plateformes, date de sortie et retards éventuels, vous tenez ci-dessous toutes les infos qu’il vous faut pour ne rater aucun des prochains meilleurs jeux de l’année.
- Quels sont les meilleurs jeux PC du moment ?
- PS5 et Xbox Series X trop chères - Quelles consoles leur préférer ?
- Meilleurs fauteuils gaming : pour jouer avec tout le confort possible
Janvier
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC - 9 janvier (PC) - Disponible
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - 17 janvier (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - Disponible
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC - 23 janvier (PS4) - Disponible
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - 23 janvier (PS4, Switch) - Disponible
- Oddworld : La fureur de l'étranger HD – 23 janvier (Switch) - Disponible
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - 28 janvier (PS4, Xbox One) - Disponible
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - 29 janvier (PC) - Disponible
- Journey to the Savage Planet - 31 janvier (PC, Xbox One, PS4) - Disponible
- PUBG Saison 6 - 30 janvier (PS4, Xbox One) - Disponible
Février
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - 4 février (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch) - Disponible
- Life is Strange 2 Edition Collector - 4 février (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - Disponible
- Monster Jam Steel Titans - 4 février (Switch) - Disponible
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - 4 février (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - Disponible
- Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) - 4 février (PS4) - Disponible
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Edition Day One - 11 février (PS4) - Disponible
- Darksiders Genesis - 14 février (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - Disponible
- Dreams - 14 février (PS4) - Disponible
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10e Anniversaire - 18 février (PS4, Xbox One) - Disponible
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC - 25 février (Xbox One) - Disponible
- Two Point Hospital - 25 février (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - Disponible
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR - 28 février (PSVR) - Disponible
Mars
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - 11 mars (PC, Xbox One) - Disponible
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - 13 mars (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - Disponible
- Nioh 2 - 13 mars (PS4) - Disponible
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 20 mars (Switch) - Disponible
- Doom Eternal - 20 mars (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) - Disponible
- Doom 64 - 20 mars (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - Disponible
- Half-Life: Alyx - 23 mars (PC) - Disponible
- Bleeding Edge - 24 mars (PC, Xbox One) - Disponible
- Persona 5 Royal - 31 mars (PS4)
Avril
- Resident Evil 3 - 3 avril (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 10 avril (PS4)
- Predator Hunting Grounds - 24 avril (PS4)
- Trials of Mana - 24 avril (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Gears Tactics - 28 avril (PC)
- Minecraft Dungeons - Avril (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Mai
- The Last of Us: Part 2 - 29 mai (PS4)
- Fast & Furious Crossroads - Mai (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Juin
- Pokémon Épée et Bouclier: L'île d'Armure DLC - Juin (Nintendo Switch)
Septembre
- Marvel's Avengers - 4 septembre (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - 17 septembre (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
Prochaines sorties 2020
- Control: The Foundation DLC - Début 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades - Début 2020 (Switch)
- Metro Exodus: Sam's Story DLC - Début 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Outer Worlds - Début 2020 (Switch)
- State of Decay 2 - Début 2020 (PC)
- What The Golf? - Début 2020 (Switch)
- Yakuza 0 - Début 2020 (Xbox One)
- Yakuza Kiwami - Début 2020 (Xbox One)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - Début 2020 (Xbox One)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders - Printemps 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Dying Light 2 - Printemps 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Minecraft Dungeons - Printemps 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Wasteland 3 - Printemps 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Moving Out - Printemps 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Control: AWE DLC - Été 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Death Stranding - Été 2020 (PC)
- Ghost of Tsushima - Été 2020 (PS4)
- Outriders - Été 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Planet Coaster - Été 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield: Crown Tundra DLC - Automne 2020 (Switch)
- Godfall - Hiver 2020 (PC, PS5)
- Halo Infinite - Hiver 2020 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga - Hiver 2020 (Xbox Series X)
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC - Prochainement (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
- Destroy All Humans! Remake - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Disco Elysium - Prochainement (PS4, Xbox One)
- Doom Eternal - Prochainement (Switch, Stadia)
- Final Fantasy 13 - Prochainement (Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy 13-2 - Prochainement (Xbox One)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 - Prochainement (Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy 14 - Prochainement (Xbox One)
- Gods & Monsters - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix - Prochainement (Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - Prochainement (Xbox One)
- Lego Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Little Nightmares 2 - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator - Prochainement (PC, Xbox One)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Orcs Must Die 3 - Prochainement (Stadia)
- Phantasy Star Online 2 - Prochainement (Xbox One)
- Psychonauts 2 - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Rainbow Six Quarantine - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Skull and Bones - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Spelunky 2 - Prochainement (PC, PS4)
- Spiritfarer - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Bob l'éponge : Bataille pour Bikini Bottom - Réhydraté - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - Prochainement (PC)
- Streets of Rage 4 - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Watch Dogs Legion - Prochainement (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Prochainement (PS4)