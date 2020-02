Cos'è la risoluzione 4K? La nostra guida alla visualizzazione Ultra HD

Immagine 1 di 7 (Image credit: Sony) Your step-by-step guide to watching shows and movies in 4K Want to start your voyage into the world of 2160p but not sure where to start? Let us walk you through the process of getting a 4K UHD setup in your home.

Immagine 2 di 7 Step 1: Throw out your old CRT or 1080p TV This might be the hardest step of all. It's difficult parting with a trusty TV. Maybe you watched your first sitcom on it, or accidentally rubbed it with a magnet just to see what would happen and now you have this weird rainbow effect. No? Just us? OK. Regardless, the first step to embracing 4K is letting go of your old 1080p (or lower) screen. Don't worry 4K TVs can play 1080p content, too!

Immagine 3 di 7 Step 2: Pick out a 4K TV Right. Now that you tossed your old 1080p screen, we're going to have to get you something new, something flashy - something, well, with a 4K resolution. We have a number of buying guides dedicated to this sort of thing so we won't dive too deep into the process here, but all you need is a screen that's capable of 4K UHD. TCL and Vizio make some of the cheapest 4K screens on the market if you're looking to stay under budget, while Sony, LG and Samsung have some truly outstanding mid- and high-end screens.

Immagine 4 di 7 Step 3. Get a subscription to Netflix's UHD package Your TV supports 4K, yay! But now we're going to need something to watch. Most of the smart TVs purchased today will have access to Netflix - a subscription-based movie and TV show streaming service you've probably heard of before. For a monthly fee, you're able to stream anything from Netflix's massive catalog. It's great for binging on shows you missed last season, and great for the occasional movie night inside. Just make sure that when you subscribe to Netflix, you select the Four Screens + UHD package, otherwise you'll be stuck streaming videos in 1080p!

Immagine 5 di 7 Step 4. If you want to upgrade your movie library, buy a 4K UHD Blu-ray player While streaming movies and TV shows from Netflix is a great hot-fix for getting your 4K fix, physical media enthusiasts will need to upgrade their collection to 4K UHD. The first step in that process is getting a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player. There are a number of great models out there right now (Panasonic, Samsung and Oppo all make excellent 4K decks) and you can't really go wrong with any of them. Most 4K Blu-ray Players will upscale standard Blu-rays to 4K resolution but, if you want the full experience, you'll have to start investing in 4K Blu-ray discs.

Immagine 6 di 7 Step 5. If you're a gamer, you're going to want a 4K console, too Right now, you should have a pretty decent 4K setup. You can stream movies in 4K UHD, or load them into your new 4K Blu-ray player. But if you're a gamer, you're also going to want to play your games in the highest resolution possible, too. For that you're going to need a new console - either the Xbox One X, the PS4 Pro or the Xbox One S. The difference between these consoles is that while the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S can upscale content to 4K, the Xbox One X actually plays some games in native 4K resolution.