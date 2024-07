Amazon Prime Day 2024: las mejores ofertas anticipadas de la semana

Amazon eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi router system: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you three additional routers at a massively reduced price that you can connect to your existing modem and spread around your home to eliminate dead zones. This one is genuinely an early Prime Day deal too as it's only available to members.