Apple contrarié par l’arrivée de la première appli porno officielle sur iPhone en Europe

🙋‍♂️To answer some questions: Hot Tub is NOT visible in AltStore PAL by default, and it is not a Recommended SourceYou must explicitly add its source before it will appear in AltStore PAL — just like the majority of AltStore apps. This means you'll only see it if you want to 🙂 https://t.co/4uCWL8MJSeFebruary 3, 2025