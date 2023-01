Norton LifeLock : des milliers de comptes clients piratés

Lewis Maddison is a Graduate Junior Writer at TechRadar Pro. His coverage ranges from online security to the usage habits of technology in both personal and professional settings.





His main areas of interest lie in technology as it relates to social and cultural issues around the world, and revels in uncovering stories that might not otherwise see the light of day.





He has a BA in Philosophy from the University of London, with a year spent studying abroad in the sunny climes of Malta.