Vuoden 2022 Oscar-ehdokkaat julkistettiin – Suomi tippui viime hetkellä pois listalta

Vuoden 2022 Oscar-ehdokkaat on julkistettu, ja eniten ehdokkuuksia tänä vuonna haali itselleen Netflixin The Power of the Dog -elokuva 12 ehdokkuudellaan.

Benedict Cumberbatchin tähdittämä lännendraama keräsi vakuuttavasti ehdokkuuksia jo BAFTA 2022:ssa, ja Jane Campionin uutuuselokuva näyttäisikin olevan selkeä Oscar-suosikki niin parhaan elokuvan, ohjaajan, näyttelijän, käsikirjoituksen kuin sivuosan osalta.

Denis Villeneuven tieteiseepos Dune keräsi myös kymmenen ehdokkuutta, sekä Kenneth Branaghanin Belfast ja Steven Spielbergin West Side Story seitsemän kummatkin. Suomalaiset eivät sen sijaan pääse jännittämään tänäkään vuonna, sillä Oscar-listalla ollut Hytti nro 6 tippui pelistä pois viime metreillä.

Hytti nro 6 ei kuitenkaan ole ainoa listalta tippunut, sillä myöskään A24:n tuottama ja Dev Patelin tähdittämä fantasiaelokuva The Green Knight ei saanut lainkaan ehdokkuuksia. Encanton hittibiisi We Don't Talk About Bruno ei myöskään päässyt ehdolle, vaikka kappale on ensimmäinen Disney-biisi yli 26 vuoteen, joka on päässyt Yhdysvaltain Billboard Hot 100- ja Iso-Britannian Official Music -listoille. Samassa elokuvassa kuultava Dos Oruguitas on tosin ehdolla parhaasta kappaleesta.

Marvel Studiosin Phase 4 -vaiheen elokuvat edustivat puolestaan parasta erikoistehostekategoriaa sekä Spider-Man: No Way Homen ja Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsin taistellessa keskenään.

Suoratoistopalvelut todistavat tänäkin vuonna dominoivansa ehdokkuuksia, sillä 45 % ehdokkuuksista ovat julkaistu joko suoraan jossain suoratoistopalvelussa tai samanaikaisesti digitaalisesti ja teattereissa.

94. kertaa järjestettävä Oscar-gaala pidetään tänä vuonna 27. maaliskuuta Los Angelesin Dolby Theatre -teatterissa.

Alla kaikki Oscar-ehdokkaat vuodelle 2022:

Paras elokuva

Benedict Cumberbatch nähdään Oscar-ehdokkaana elokuvassa The Power of the Dog. (Image credit: Netflix)

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Paras miespääosa

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Paras naispääosa

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Paras miessivuosa

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Paras naissivuosa

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Paras ohjaaja

Stephen Spielbergin ohjaama West Side Story on ehdolla seitsemään Oscar-palkintoon. (Image credit: Disney)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Paras sovitettu käsikirjoitus

CODA (Siân Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi ja Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, ja Eric Roth)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Paras alkuperäinen käsikirjoitus

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay ja David Sirota)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt ja Joachim Trier)

Paras dokumentti

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Paras animaatioelokuva

Encanto sai useita Oscar-ehdokkuuksia. (Image credit: Disney)

Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, ja Clark Spencer)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, ja Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Luca (Enrico Casarosa ja Andrea Warren)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, ja Kurt Albrecht)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer, ja Peter Del Vecho)

Paras ulkomaalainen elokuva

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Paras kuvaus

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

The Power of The Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Paras leikkaus

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick…Boom! (Myron Kerstein ja Andrew Weisblum)

Paras lyhytelokuva

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run (Maria Brendle ja Nadine Lüchinger)

The Dress (Tadeusz Łysiak ja Maciej Ślesicki)

The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia ja Riz Ahmed)

On My Mind (Martin Strange-Hansen ja Kim Magnusson)

Please Hold (K.D. Dávila ja Levin Menekse)

Paras animoitu lyhytelokuva

Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn ja Les Mills)

Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias ja Tevo Díaz)

Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)

Robin Robin (Dan Ojari ja Mikey Please)

The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo ja Leo Sanchez)

Paras lyhytdokumentti

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Paras alkuperäinen sävellys

Denis Villeneuven Dune saattaa kerätä Oscar-ehdokkuuksia tänä vuonna. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Paras alkuperäinen kappale

“Be Alive” elokuvasta King Richard (Sävellys ja lyriikat: DIXSON ja Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

“Dos Oruguitas” elokuvasta Encanto (Sävellys ja lyriikat: Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down To Joy” elokuvasta Belfast (Sävellys ja lyriikat: Van Morrison)

“No Time To Die”elokuvasta No Time to Die (Sävellys ja lyriikat: Billie Eilish ja Finneas O’Connell)

“Somehow You Do” elokuvasta Four Good Days (Sävellys ja lyriikat: Diane Warren)

Paras lavastus

Dune (Patrice Vermette ja Zsuzsanna Sipos)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell ja Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major ja Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant ja Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Adam Stockhausen ja Rena DeAngelo)

Paras puvustus

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini ja Jacqueline Durran)

Dune (Jacqueline West ja Robert Morgan)

Nightmare Alley Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Paras meikkaus

Voittaako Disneyn Cruella parhaan meikkauksen Oscarin? (Image credit: Disney)

Coming 2 America (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, ja Carla Farmer)

Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, ja Julia Vernon)

Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson,a jEva Von Bahr)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, ja Justin Raleigh)

House of Gucci (Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock, ja Frederic Aspiras)

Paras äänisuunnittelu

Belfast (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, ja Niv Adiri)

Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, ja Ron Bartlett)

No Time to Die (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, ja Mark Taylor)

The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, ja Tara Webb)

West Side Story (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, ja Shawn Murphy)

Paras erikoistehoste