Hela listan över Oscarsnomineringar för 2022 har avslöjats och Netflix fortsätter att dominera

De Oscarsnominerade för 2022 har avslöjats – och Netflix-filmen The Power of the Dog är ledaren i flocken med hela 12 nomineringar.

Filmen samlade ett gäng nominieringar under BAFTA 2022 den 3 februari, så det kommer inte som någon större överraskning att västerndrama med Benedict Cumberbatch kommer att tävla om flera priser även vid Oscarsgalan. Jane Campions senaste film har fått nomineringar som bästa film, bästa regi, bästa manliga huvudroll (Cumberbatch), bästa anpassat manus och bästa manliga biroll (Kodi Smit-McPhee och Jesse Plemons).

Denis Villeneuves Dune (10 nomineringar), Kenneth Branaghs Belfast (sju) och Stephen Spielbergs West Side Story (sju) gick också riktigt bra under nomineringsceremonin. King Richard med Will Smith i en av huvudrollerna har också nominerats i sex kategorier.

Det fanns dock ingen plats för The Green Knight från A24 – ett medeltida fantasy-epos med Dev Patel i huvudrollen – bland de nominerade. Samtidigt fick Sony Pictures stora Oscarshopp i form av Spider-Man: No Way Home bara en nominering i kategorin Bästa visuella effekter. Marvel Studios kammade hem två nomineringar i VFX-kategorin, den ena var No Way Home och den andra Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Överraskande nog fick Encantos succélåt We Don't Talk About Bruno ingen nominering för Bästa originallåt vid årets Oscarsgala. Låten, som är den första Disney-låten att toppa USA:s Billboard Hot 100 och Storbritanniens officiella musiklistor på 26 år, förlorade mot Dos Oruguitas, även om Lin-Manuel Miranda skrivit text och musik till båda låtarna.

Den 94 Oscarsgalan, som äger rum den 27 mars på Dolby Theatre i L.A, är också ett tydligt bevis på kraften hos världens största streamingtjänster. Totalt var 45% av de nominerade antingen en exklusiv titel för en streamingplattform eller en titel som lanserades på biografer och en streamingtjänst samtidigt.

Läs vidare för en fullständig lista över alla Oscarsnomineringar för 2022:

Bästa film

Benedict Cumberbatch spelar huvudrollen i den Oscarsnominerade The Power of the Dog. (Image credit: Netflix)

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Bästa manliga huvudroll

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Bästa manliga biroll

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Bästa regi

Stephen Spielbergs West Side Story är aktuell för sju Oscarspriser. (Image credit: Disney)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Bästa anpassade manus

CODA (Siân Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi och Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve och Eric Roth)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Bästa originalmanus

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay och David Sirota)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt och Joachim Trier)

Bästa dokumentärfilm (lång)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Bästa animerade långfilm

Encanto har fått några stora nomineringar vid årets Oscarsgala. (Image credit: Disney)

Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino och Clark Spencer)

Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen och Charlotte De La Gournerie)

Luca (Enrico Casarosa och Andrea Warren)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller och Kurt Albrecht)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer och Peter Del Vecho)

Bästa internationella film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Danmark)

The Hand of God (Italien)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norge)

Bästa foto

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

The Power of The Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Bästa filmredigering

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick…Boom! (Myron Kerstein och Andrew Weisblum)

Bästa live-action kortfilm

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run (Maria Brendle och Nadine Lüchinger)

The Dress (Tadeusz Łysiak och Maciej Ślesicki)

The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia och Riz Ahmed)

On My Mind (Martin Strange-Hansen och Kim Magnusson)

Please Hold (K.D. Dávila och Levin Menekse)

Bästa animerade kortfilm

Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn och Les Mills)

Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias och Tevo Díaz)

Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)

Robin Robin (Dan Ojari och Mikey Please)

The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo och Leo Sanchez)

Bästa dokumentärfilm (kort)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Bästa musik (originalmusik)

Denis Villeneuves Dune kan samla några priser vid Oscarsgalan 2022. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Bästa musik (originallåt)

“Be Alive” från King Richard (text och musik av DIXSON och Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

“Dos Oruguitas” från Encanto (text och musik av Lin-Manuel Miranda)

“Down To Joy” från Belfast (text och musik av Van Morrison)

“No Time To Die” från No Time to Die (text och musik av Billie Eilish och Finneas O’Connell)

“Somehow You Do” från Four Good Days (text och musik av Diane Warren)

Bästa produktionsdesign

Dune (Patrice Vermette och Zsuzsanna Sipos)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell och Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major och Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant och Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Adam Stockhausen och Rena DeAngelo)

Bästa kostym

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini och Jacqueline Durran)

Dune (Jacqueline West och Robert Morgan)

Nightmare Alley Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Bästa makeup och hår

Är Disneys Cruella spikad för Oscarspriset för bästa hår och smink 2022? (Image credit: Disney)

Coming 2 America (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris och Carla Farmer)

Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne och Julia Vernon)

Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson och Eva Von Bahr)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram och Justin Raleigh)

House of Gucci (Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock och Frederic Aspiras)

Bästa ljud

Belfast (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather och Niv Adiri)

Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill och Ron Bartlett)

No Time to Die (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey och Mark Taylor)

The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie och Tara Webb)

West Side Story (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson och Shawn Murphy)

Bästa visuella effekter