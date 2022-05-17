De eerste PS Plus Premium-games zijn onthuld

Sony heeft een aantal games onthuld die verkrijgbaar zullen zijn bij de vernieuwde PS Plus-dienst. De games zijn een mix tussen triple-A-games en retro klassiekers.

PS Plus Extra- en PS Plus Premium-leden krijgen toegang tot een collectie aan first-party PS4- en PS5-titels volgens de blogpost. Hieronder vallen onder andere Uncharted 4, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima en Demon’s Souls. Daarnaast zijn er ook titels van derden beschikbaar, zoals Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hollow Knight, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy en Red Dead Redemption 2.

Aan de retrozijde vind je een aantal PS1- en PSP-hits, zoals Ape Escape, Tekken 2 en Worms Armageddon. Deze zijn beschikbaar voor PS Plus Premium-leden.

Een aantal van deze games hebben een upgrade gehad. Je kunt ze spelen met een hogere framerate en een verbeterde resolutie. In sommige gevallen zijn zelfs de gebruikersinterfaces aangepast.

Als je de digitale versies van deze games al in je bezit hebt, is er goed nieuws: je krijgt ook toegang tot de verbeterde versies zonder extra kosten.

Bij verschillende retrogames op PS Plus zal alleen de remaster van oudere consoles beschikbaar zijn. Een voorbeeld hiervan is Jak 2. Deze game is beschikbaar, maar alleen de PS4-remaster van de titel. Niet de originele PS2-versie. Andere beschikbare remasters zijn onder andere Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection en Bioshock Remastered.

Daar bovenop komen nog enkele PS3-games die beschikbaar zijn via streaming voor leden van PS Plus Premium. Hieronder vallen onder meer Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, Infamous 2, Resistance 3, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 en Enslaved: Odyssey to the West.

Hieronder kun je de lijst terugvinden van games die naar PS Plus komen. Onthoud dat dit niet de volledige lijst is, maar alleen de games die Sony recent heeft onthuld. PS Plus Premium zal meer dan 700 games bevatten, dus er komen nog veel verrassingen aan.

Ubisoft wordt partner van PS Plus

Ubisoft heeft aangekondigd dat het een partnerschap aangaat met Sony om Ubisoft+, zijn eigen abonnementsdienst, te integreren met PS Plus.

Ubisoft+ geeft je onbeperkt toegang tot een grote catalogus aan Ubisoft-games. Denk hierbij aan Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 4 en For Honor. Momenteel is dit alleen beschikbaar op pc en Google Stadia. Via PS Plus komt het dus ook naar PlayStation-consoles.

Wanneer de nieuwe abonnementsdienst van Sony lanceert, komen er 27 games uit de Ubisoft-catalogus bij. Dit wordt verhoogd naar 50 tegen het einde van 2022.

Line-up PS Plus-games

PlayStation Studios

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

| FromSoftware, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

| Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding en Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

| Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

| Guerrilla Games, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

|Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

|Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

|Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third-party studio's

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

| Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

| Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Motion Twin, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Klassieke games

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Originele PlayStation

| Bend Studio, Originele PlayStation Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third-party studio's

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Originele PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Originele PlayStation Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Originele PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Originele PlayStation Worms World Party | Team 17, Originele PlayStation

| Team 17, Originele PlayStation Worms Armageddon | Team17, Originele PlayStation

PS Plus-remasters

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third-party studio's

Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

PS3-games

PlayStation Studios

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

| Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

| From Software, PS3 echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 rain | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

|Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

| Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Third-party studio's