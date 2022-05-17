De eerste PS Plus Premium-games zijn onthuld

Sony heeft een aantal games onthuld die verkrijgbaar zullen zijn bij de vernieuwde PS Plus-dienst. De games zijn een mix tussen triple-A-games en retro klassiekers.
PS Plus Extra- en PS Plus Premium-leden krijgen toegang tot een collectie aan first-party PS4- en PS5-titels volgens de blogpost. Hieronder vallen onder andere Uncharted 4, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima en Demon’s Souls. Daarnaast zijn er ook titels van derden beschikbaar, zoals Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hollow Knight, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy en Red Dead Redemption 2.
Aan de retrozijde vind je een aantal PS1- en PSP-hits, zoals Ape Escape, Tekken 2 en Worms Armageddon. Deze zijn beschikbaar voor PS Plus Premium-leden.
Een aantal van deze games hebben een upgrade gehad. Je kunt ze spelen met een hogere framerate en een verbeterde resolutie. In sommige gevallen zijn zelfs de gebruikersinterfaces aangepast.
Als je de digitale versies van deze games al in je bezit hebt, is er goed nieuws: je krijgt ook toegang tot de verbeterde versies zonder extra kosten.
Bij verschillende retrogames op PS Plus zal alleen de remaster van oudere consoles beschikbaar zijn. Een voorbeeld hiervan is Jak 2. Deze game is beschikbaar, maar alleen de PS4-remaster van de titel. Niet de originele PS2-versie. Andere beschikbare remasters zijn onder andere Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection en Bioshock Remastered.
Daar bovenop komen nog enkele PS3-games die beschikbaar zijn via streaming voor leden van PS Plus Premium. Hieronder vallen onder meer Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, Infamous 2, Resistance 3, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 en Enslaved: Odyssey to the West.
Hieronder kun je de lijst terugvinden van games die naar PS Plus komen. Onthoud dat dit niet de volledige lijst is, maar alleen de games die Sony recent heeft onthuld. PS Plus Premium zal meer dan 700 games bevatten, dus er komen nog veel verrassingen aan.
Ubisoft wordt partner van PS Plus
Ubisoft heeft aangekondigd dat het een partnerschap aangaat met Sony om Ubisoft+, zijn eigen abonnementsdienst, te integreren met PS Plus.
Ubisoft+ geeft je onbeperkt toegang tot een grote catalogus aan Ubisoft-games. Denk hierbij aan Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 4 en For Honor. Momenteel is dit alleen beschikbaar op pc en Google Stadia. Via PS Plus komt het dus ook naar PlayStation-consoles.
Wanneer de nieuwe abonnementsdienst van Sony lanceert, komen er 27 games uit de Ubisoft-catalogus bij. Dit wordt verhoogd naar 50 tegen het einde van 2022.
Line-up PS Plus-games
PlayStation Studios
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding en Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Third-party studio's
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Klassieke games
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Originele PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Originele PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Third-party studio's
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Originele PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Originele PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Originele PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Originele PlayStation
PS Plus-remasters
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Third-party studio's
- Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
PS3-games
PlayStation Studios
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Third-party studio's
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3