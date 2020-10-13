Prime Day 2020, batterie Duracell al miglior prezzo

Per il Prime Day, Duracell ha una proposta interessante di batterie ricaricabili e non (alcaline) davvero interessante. Troverete qui di seguito le migliori offerte che siamo riusciti a trovare.
Batterie Alcaline Stilo Duracell LR06 MX1500 Ultra AA con Powercheck, Confezione: 12 da 1.5 V a 9,79.Vedi offerta
Batterie Alcaline Stilo Duracell LR06 MX1500 Ultra AA con Powercheck, Confezione: 18 da 1.5 V a 10,49.Vedi offerta
Batterie Ministilo Alcaline Duracell Plus AAA LR03 MN2400, confezione: 18 da 1.5 V a € 10,49.Vedi offerta
Batterie Ministilo Ricaricabili Duracell Rechargeable AAA HR03/DC2400 , confezione: 8 da 750 mAh a € 13,93.
Batterie Ministilo Ricaricabili Duracell Rechargeable AA HR6/DX15000 , confezione: 4 da 2500 mAh a €9,99.Vedi offerta