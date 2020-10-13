Trending

Prime Day 2020, batterie Duracell al miglior prezzo

Le offerte sulle batterie Duracell comprendono sia alcaline che ricaricabili

Per il Prime Day, Duracell ha una proposta interessante di batterie ricaricabili e non (alcaline) davvero interessante. Troverete qui di seguito le migliori offerte che siamo riusciti a trovare.

Batterie Alcaline Stilo Duracell LR06 MX1500 Ultra AA con Powercheck, Confezione: 12 da 1.5 V a 9,79.Vedi offerta

Batterie Alcaline Stilo Duracell LR06 MX1500 Ultra AA con Powercheck, Confezione: 18 da 1.5 V a 10,49.Vedi offerta

Batterie Ministilo Alcaline Duracell Plus AAA LR03 MN2400, confezione: 18 da 1.5 V a € 10,49.Vedi offerta

Batterie Ministilo Ricaricabili Duracell Rechargeable AAA HR03/DC2400 , confezione: 8 da 750 mAh a € 13,93.



Vedi offerta

Batterie Ministilo Ricaricabili Duracell Rechargeable AA HR6/DX15000 , confezione: 4 da 2500 mAh a €9,99.Vedi offerta