PlayStation Plus : voici la liste complète des jeux disponibles sur la nouvelle plateforme

Le nouveau service d'abonnement PS Plus a commencé à être déployé en Asie, nous donnant un aperçu de son catalogue complet de jeux.
Alors que Sony avait précédemment publié une sélection partielle de la nouvelle bibliothèque PS Plus, la liste complète peut désormais être consultée sur le site officiel de PlayStation (opens in new tab) dans ses diverses localités asiatiques.
Comme on pouvait s'y attendre, la liste comprend une série de jeux PS4 et PS5 récents, y compris des titres majeurs tels que God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn et Ghost of Tsushima. Un certain nombre de titres tiers notables sont également répertoriés, tels que Death Stranding: Director's Cut, The Elder Scrolls Online et Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Plusieurs autres hits plus anciens ont également été révélés, tels que Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Darksiders 2 et God of War 3 Remastered. La plupart de ces classiques seront disponibles avec de nouvelles options d'affichage et des filtres que vous pourrez activer.
Comme l'indique clairement le site web de PlayStation, la ludothèque PS Plus Premium varie selon les régions, ce qui signifie qu'elle peut être différente en Europe. Il est probable que ce dernier catalogue deviendra beaucoup plus important, puisque Sony a déjà indiqué que le service comprendra 400 jeux PS4 et PS5, mais seulement 200 sont actuellement répertoriés dans cette liste asiatique. Gardez les deux yeux ouverts pour connaître la liste des jeux programmés en Europe le 23 juin prochain.
Dans un communiqué additionnel (opens in new tab), Sony a confirmé que la ludothèque PS Plus sera actualisée tous les mois. Le niveau PS Plus Essential - qui équivaut au service PS Plus actuel - continuera à recevoir quelques jeux gratuits le premier mardi de chaque mois.
Les niveaux PS Plus Extra et Premium - qui donnent accès à la bibliothèque principale de téléchargement et de streaming - recevront de nouveaux titres au milieu de chaque mois. Avec un volume de propositions variables.
Découvrez la ludothèque PS Plus complète ci-dessous.
PS Plus : tous les jeux PS4 et PS5
- ABZU
- Adr1ft
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- AVICII Invector
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Child of Light
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Death end re;Quest2
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Deliver Us the Moon
- DEMON’S SOULS
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Entwined
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- God of War
- Golf with Your Friends
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Injustice 2
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4)
- Kona (PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- Returnal
- RIDE 4 (PS4)
- RIDE 4 (PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- YO-KAI WATCH 4++
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
PS Plus : tous les jeux classiques
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Beyond: Two Souls
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
- Hotline Miami
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS5)
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddyse (PS1/PS5)
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Rainbow Moon
- Resident Evil
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
PS Plus : les jeux temporairement gratuits
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- WWE 2K22
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Lego City Undercover
- Biomutant
- Farming Simulator 22
- MotoGP 22
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- ELEX 2
Les jeux PS Plus Essential
Il s'agit d'une bibliothèque de jeux PS4 à laquelle chaque abonné PS Plus peut accéder, mais qui ne peut être lancée que sur une PS5.
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Monster Hunter: World
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Mortal Kombat X
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
