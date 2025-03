La próxima actualización de Marvel Rivals agregará dos nuevas skins para Iron Man y Spider-Man

⚙️ Steam meets rebellion. Tech meets anarchy. 🕷️The streets of Marvel Rivals are about to get LOUD! Iron Man's Steam Power and Spider-Man's Spider-Punk 2099 suits are bringing two majestic visions of alternate timelines - an innovative past and a raw, unfiltered future.💥 In… pic.twitter.com/lPnBaYB63sMarch 17, 2025