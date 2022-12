Tout ce qu'il faut savoir sur la sortie prochaine de Final Fantasy 16

Aleksha McLoughlin is the Hardware Editor for TechRadarGaming and looks after all hardware coverage for the gaming vertical of the site. Prior to joining TRG, she was the Hardware Editor for sister publication GamesRadar+. You’ll also find her hardware coverage and reviews for online publications such as Trusted Reviews, Android Central, The Metro, PC Guide, and Expert Reviews. Outside of gaming, she’s also contributed to the BBC and No Clean Singing, too. In her spare time, you'll often find her at metal gigs and festivals listening to various different shades of black and death metal.