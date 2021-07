Netflix vient d’annuler 4 nouvelles séries télévisées - qui survit, qui nous quitte ?

Formerly of PC Gamer, Samuel is TechRadar's senior entertainment editor, and writes about everything to do with TV and movies. He enhances TechRadar's entertainment output, focusing on the biggest TV shows and movies that are relevant to this enormous site's audience. His publishing expertise is a great fit as we define this new direction for the site. Within months, Samuel added millions more sessions per month to the site, made enormous strides in ecommerce revenue and applied his expertise in SEO and passion for media to this fast-growing tech brand.