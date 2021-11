Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 arrive en avance sur Nintendo Switch

Version 2.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for download on your Nintendo Switch in an unexpected early release! 🎉Here's the new title screen showing off that beautiful 2.0 version number we've been waiting over a year for. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/5Rd6gE5Yax November 4, 2021

Harry is an Australian Journalist for TechRadar with an ear to the ground for future tech, and the other in front of a vintage amplifier. He likes stories told in charming ways, and content consumed through massive screens. He also likes to get his hands dirty with the ethics of the tech.