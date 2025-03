Marvel Rivals recibirá dos nuevas "skins" de héroe para Moon Knight y Pantera Negra esta semana

Attain glory by any means necessary! ⚔️ Seek your revenge with Moon Knight’s Fist Of Vengeance and Black Panther’s Thrice-Cursed King costumes. Embrace the fury of Dracula's curse and use your yearning for vengeance to ignite the battlefield! 📅 Available: March 27 at… pic.twitter.com/lVOAjfVl9xMarch 24, 2025