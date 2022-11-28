Toutes les sorties de jeux PlayStation 5 à venir

PlayStation n'arrête pas d'annoncer de nouveaux jeux pour sa console PS5. De Marvel's Spider-Man 2 en passant par Final Fantasy 16 et Street Fighter 6, il y a des tonnes de grands jeux prévus pour 2023, qui s'ajoutent à la gamme déjà impressionnante disponible sur PS5.
Voici les nouveaux jeux PS5 qui arrivent avant la fin de l'année 2022 et au-delà.
Si la console phare de Sony et ses meilleurs jeux ne sont pas à votre goût, consultez notre récapitulatif des nouveaux jeux Xbox Series X et des meilleurs jeux PC 2022.
Les meilleurs nouveaux jeux PS5 2022 : les jeux à venir les plus attendus
- Forspoken - 24 janvier 2023 (PS5, PC)
- Dead Space Remake - 27 janvier 2023 (XSX|S, PC, PS5)
- Hogwarts Legacy – 10 février 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PX, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Hivers 2023 (PS5)
Nouveaux jeux PS5 qui sortiront en novembre 2022
- Evil West – 22 novembre (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One)
- Just Dance 2023 – 23 novembre (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Switch)
Nouveaux jeux PS5 qui sortiront en décembre 2022
- The Callisto Protocol - 2 décembre (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Need For Speed: Unbound - 2 décembre (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - 2 décembre (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion – 13 décembre (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Witcher 3 – 14 décembre 2022 (PS5, XSX|S)
Nouveaux jeux PS5 2022 : TBC 2022 et au-delà
2022
- One Piece Odyssey - TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)
- Star Trek: Resurgence – TBC 2022 (P55, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Gundam Evolution – TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Little Devil Inside – TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Blood Bowl 3 – TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
2023
- Forspoken - 24 janvier 2023 (PS5, PC)
- Dead Space remake - 27 janvier 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Deliver Us Mars – 2 février 2023 (XSX|S, PS5, PC, Xbox One, PS4)
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - 9 février 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One)
- Hogwarts Legacy – 10 février 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PX, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin! – 21 février 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Octopath Traveler 2 – 24 février 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch)
- Wolong: Fallen Dynasty - 3 mars 2023 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- Skull and Bones - 9 mars 2023 (PS5, PC, XSX| S)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – 23 mars 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Dead Island 2 - 28 avril 2022 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
- Pragmata – TBC 2023 (PS5)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 – TBC 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One)
- Arc Raiders – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Layers of Fears – Début 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Final Fantasy 16 – Eté 2023 (PS5)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Hivers 2023 (PS5)
- Aliens: Dark Descent – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Alan Wake 2 – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Exoprimal – TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4)
- Ark 2 – TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
- Payday 3 – TBC 2023 (PC confirmé, consoles TBC)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PS5, PC)
- Street Fighter 6 – TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)
- Diablo 4 – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Minecraft Legends – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – TBC 2023 (PS5)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S and PC)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Among Us VR – TBC 2023 (PSVR 2)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain – TBC 2023 (PS5, PSVR 2)
- Demeo – TBC 2023 (PS5, PSVR 2)
- Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition – TBC 2023 (PSVR 2)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals – TBC 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)
2024
- Like A Dragon 8 – 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
- Rise of the Ronin – 2024 (PS5)
A venir mais qui restent à confirmer
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake – (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX|S, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls 6
- Dragon Age: Dreadwolf
- The Witcher 4
- Indiana Jones
- Wonder Woman
- Star Wars Eclipse
- GTA 6
- BioShock 4
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- Avowed (XSX|S, PC)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS4, PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One, PC)
- The Sims 5
- Fallout 5
- Project 007
- Insomniac's Wolverine (PS5)
- Splinter Cell remake
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake (PS5)
- Haunted Chocolatier
- American Arcadia (PC, Consoles TBC)