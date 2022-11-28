Toutes les sorties de jeux PlayStation 5 à venir

Les nouveaux jeux PS5 à venir en 2022 et au-delà

Nouveaux jeux PS5 : Miles Morales et Peter Parker ensemble, tous deux habillés en Spider-man
PlayStation n'arrête pas d'annoncer de nouveaux jeux pour sa console PS5. De Marvel's Spider-Man 2 en passant par Final Fantasy 16 et Street Fighter 6, il y a des tonnes de grands jeux prévus pour 2023, qui s'ajoutent à la gamme déjà impressionnante disponible sur PS5.

Voici les nouveaux jeux PS5 qui arrivent avant la fin de l'année 2022 et au-delà.

Si la console phare de Sony et ses meilleurs jeux ne sont pas à votre goût, consultez notre récapitulatif des nouveaux jeux Xbox Series X et des meilleurs jeux PC 2022.

Les meilleurs nouveaux jeux PS5 2022 : les jeux à venir les plus attendus

Forspoken

Forspoken  (Image credit: Square Enix)

Nouveaux jeux PS5 qui sortiront en novembre 2022

Evil West

Evil West (Image credit: Flying Wild Hog)
  • Evil West – 22 novembre (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Just Dance 2023 – 23 novembre (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Switch)

Nouveaux jeux PS5 qui sortiront en décembre 2022

The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol (Image credit: Striking Distance Studios)
  • The Callisto Protocol - 2 décembre (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Need For Speed: Unbound - 2 décembre (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns - 2 décembre (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion – 13 décembre (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • The Witcher 3 – 14 décembre 2022 (PS5, XSX|S)

Nouveaux jeux PS5 2022 : TBC 2022 et au-delà

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

2022

  • One Piece Odyssey - TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)
  • Star Trek: Resurgence – TBC 2022 (P55, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Gundam Evolution – TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Little Devil Inside – TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, PC)
  • Blood Bowl 3 – TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

2023

  • Forspoken - 24 janvier 2023 (PS5, PC)
  • Dead Space remake - 27 janvier 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Deliver Us Mars – 2 février 2023 (XSX|S, PS5, PC, Xbox One, PS4)
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - 9 février 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Hogwarts Legacy – 10 février 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PX, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Like A Dragon: Ishin! – 21 février 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Octopath Traveler 2 – 24 février 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch)
  • Wolong: Fallen Dynasty - 3 mars 2023 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
  • Skull and Bones - 9 mars 2023 (PS5, PC, XSX| S)
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake – 23 mars 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Dead Island 2 - 28 avril 2022 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
  • Pragmata – TBC 2023 (PS5)
  • Kerbal Space Program 2 – TBC 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One)
  • Arc Raiders – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Layers of Fears – Début 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Final Fantasy 16 – Eté 2023 (PS5)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Hivers 2023 (PS5)
  • Aliens: Dark Descent – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Alan Wake 2 – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Exoprimal – TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4)
  • Ark 2 – TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
  • Payday 3 – TBC 2023 (PC confirmé, consoles TBC)
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage - TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PS5, PC)
  • Street Fighter 6 – TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)
  • Diablo 4 – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • Minecraft Legends – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – TBC 2023 (PS5)
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S and PC)
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Among Us VR – TBC 2023 (PSVR 2)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain – TBC 2023 (PS5, PSVR 2)
  • Demeo – TBC 2023 (PS5, PSVR 2)
  • Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition – TBC 2023 (PSVR 2)
  • Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals – TBC 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)

2024

  • Like A Dragon 8 – 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
  • Rise of the Ronin – 2024 (PS5)

A venir mais qui restent à confirmer

