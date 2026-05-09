El director de "The Batman: Parte II" revela las primeras imágenes detrás de cámaras de la tan esperada película basada en los cómics de DC

Se ha revelado la primera imagen de "The Batman: Parte II"

El director Matt Reeves ha publicado una foto del detrás de cámaras en las redes sociales

Los fans de DC creen que es una pista sobre quién será el villano de la película

Ha sido un largo camino hasta llegar a «The Batman Part II», pero por fin está previsto que comience el rodaje de la tan esperada película basada en los cómics de DC.

Con las cámaras listas para empezar a rodar en un futuro muy cercano, el director Matt Reeves ha avivado aún más la emoción de los fans por el estreno de The Batman Part II en octubre de 2027. De hecho, en una publicación en X/Twitter ayer (7 de mayo), Reeves reveló las primeras imágenes detrás de cámaras de la secuela de The Batman — échales un vistazo a continuación:

Las imágenes, tomadas por alguien —presumiblemente el propio Reeves— mientras revisaba el material filmado en un monitor, muestran al Batmóvil circulando por una autopista de Gotham City en condiciones invernales.

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Entonces, ¿la película de DC ya ha comenzado a rodarse? No. En respuesta a un fan en X/Twitter, Reeves dijo que se trataba simplemente de tomas de prueba para determinar el ángulo y la posición de la cámara antes de filmar las escenas reales cuando comience el rodaje principal.

¿Cuándo será eso? Se esperaba que el calendario de rodaje de The Batman 2 comenzara a principios de 2026, pero pronto se pospuso hasta mediados de 2026. A menos de 18 meses de que llegue sigilosamente a los cines de todo el mundo, ya es hora de que las cosas se pongan en marcha.

Is Mr. Freeze going to be The Batman 2's main villain?

Is Mr. Freeze being teased as The Batman 2's primary antagonist? (Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation/DC Comics)

Predictably, this peek behind the curtain has whipped fans into a frenzy over who its primary antagonist could be.

Indeed, with a snow-filled Gotham set to act as the backdrop to the Robert Pattinson-led flick, DC devotees have put two and two together, and convinced themselves that Mr. Freeze will be its Big Bad. Just look at some of those who've replied to Reeves' tweet, or commented on threads on the DC Cinematic sub-Reddit and Batman sub-Reddit, for proof of that.

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C’mon MATT !!! Give us MR FREEZE pic.twitter.com/2NXeHGU0laMay 7, 2026

Curiously, Reeves has discussed the possibility of including Mr. Freeze, real name Victor Fries, in The Batman 2.

Speaking at a press event for The Batman in early 2022 (per Collider), Reeves admitted that there could be a way to introduce a more realistic take on the fantastical icy antagonist in his grounded Batman universe. Reeves even referenced 'Heart of Ice', a fan-favorite episode from Batman: The Animated Series that repositioned Freeze as a tragic figure rather than an outright villain, could serve as the inspiration for any Fries-involved narrative.

The big question now is: will Mr. Freeze be the primary foe that Pattinson's Dark Knight faces off against?

I'm not so sure. Reeves' aforementioned comments were made four years ago and, while he's clearly a fan of 'Heart of Ice', there's absolutely no indication that The Batman 2 will include him.

"But, what about the snowfall in those photos?", I hear you ask. There are plenty of comic book stories starring the Caped Crusader amid frosty conditions that don't include Freeze, so those pictures don't guarantee that he's part of proceedings.

On top of that, speculation abounds that Marvel stalwart Sebastian Stan will play Harvey Dent/Two-Face in The Batman Part II. If true, Dent could be the movie's main villain, especially if, like its forebear, The Batman 2 explores the intersection of extreme wealth, white privilege, and systemic corruption — themes have been examined through Dent, Batman, and the latter's civilian alter-ego Bruce Wayne on the page and screen for decades.

Throw in rumors that The Court of Owls might be the chief antagonists of one of next year's most exciting new movies, the possible return of Barry Keoghan's Joker, and myriad other members of Bats' rogues gallery who could show up, and Mr. Freeze could continue to be *ahem* left out in the cold. If he is, the wait for his next big-screen appearance following 1997's Batman & Robin will go on.

For more on Reeves' next feature film, find out everything we know so far about The Batman Part II.

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