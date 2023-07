Resident Evil 9 Apocalypse: Das wissen wir bisher

RUMOR:Resident Evil 9: Apocalypse (working title) will reportedly star Chris and Claire Redfield and Jill Valentine🚀Who else is MEGA HYPED for RE9 and the return of 3 iconic leads?😎 (Artwork by @EvilVR) #REBHFun #PS5 #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/AtkQcTvSOhMay 11, 2023