Marvel What if...? Ecco le prime opinioni dei critici

Marvel What if...? è la prossima serie animata dello studio, nonché un’esclusiva di Disney Plus. Le prime reazioni sullo spettacolo sono state ampiamente positive. I critici non hanno mancato di dire la propria sui canali social e tra questi ci siamo anche noi.
Di seguito, abbiamo raccolto le reazioni più interessanti su Marvel What if...?, per darvi un’idea sulla bontà del progetto. I giornalisti hanno visto solo i primi tre episodi della serie e nessuno dei commenti contiene spoiler.
Marvel What if...? - Ecco le prime opinioni
Il caporedattore di DiscussingFilm, Jacob Fisher, ha dato il via alle danze definendo Marvel What if...? "una delle migliori serie animate del 2021". Il giornalista ha anche riservato particolari elogi sullo stile delle animazioni e sul doppiaggio:
Got to watch the first 3 episodes of #WhatIf and it is incredible!Each story for each episode is fantastic and bolstered by a strong voice cast and splendid animation.I couldn’t be more happy with how this series has turned out, one of the best animated TV shows this year. pic.twitter.com/mIbdoK78lDAugust 1, 2021
Il giornalista di Fandango Erik Davis ha confrontato Marvel What if...? con l'iconica serie The Twilight Zone e la considera "strana, selvaggia e divertente"; ha anche apprezzato i colpi di scena:
I’ve watched the first three episodes of Marvel’s #WhatIf and I’m hooked. Each episode is better than the last w/ the third being my favorite. Love how they take a story we know by heart & twist it in all kinds of ways. It’s like the MCU’s Twilight Zone - weird, wild, good fun pic.twitter.com/PQ9deD1YylAugust 1, 2021
Herb Scribner di Deseret News ha apprezzato i "cenni e i rimandi ai racconti originali" dello show e crede che la forza di Marvel What if...? risieda nella sua narrativa di genere:
Early review for Marvel’s #WhatIf —It’s fun! #WhatIf does a great job of giving us alternate reality stories while offering nods and winks to the original tales. The first three episodes work were really fun. Each had a different genre, too. pic.twitter.com/LwUWwo9cr8August 1, 2021
Detto ciò, non tutte le reazioni sono state positive. Tania Lamb di Rotten Tomatoes, ad esempio, ha affermato che Marvel What if...? sia senza dubbio uno spettacolo accattivante, ma che alcuni colpi di scena le abbiano lasciato l’amaro in bocca:
Expect the unexpected has never been more true in Marvel’s #WhatIf! It’s a crazy, trippy ride and while it’s not my favorite series, it’s good to hear some familiar voices of characters I love! I respect the twists and turns in the multiverse, even if I don’t like some of them. pic.twitter.com/BX2zgpDpCGAugust 1, 2021
Jacob Hall di SlashFilm ha affermato che la qualità del doppiaggio non sia un granché e che la serie "si appoggia troppo pesantemente sul fattore Wow":
Maybe it’ll get better as it goes along, but I was not particularly inspired by the episodes of Marvel’s WHAT IF…? sent to critics. Leans too heavily on the “Isn’t this crazy?” factor, never telling particularly compelling stories. Voice acting feels literally phoned in.August 1, 2021
Tom Power di TechRadar ha suggerito che Marvel What if...? potrebbe essere "il progetto più interessante della Marvel degli ultimi anni" grazie all’ampio roster di personaggi e alle infinite possibilità su cui poggia la trama:
#WhatIf may be Marvel's most interesting project in a while. A superhero sandbox of infinite possibilities & surreal happenings that I didn't know I needed. The sky's the limit & this is the series that could run for as long as Marvel wants. Pumped to see more!August 1, 2021
Pubblicheremo una recensione su Marvel What if...? non appena possibile. Di recente abbiamo anche incontrato il capo del team creativo della serie e la star Jeffrey Wright. Marvel What if...? sarà disponibile in esclusiva su Disney Plus a partire da mercoledì 11 agosto.