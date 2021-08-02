Trending

Marvel What if...? Ecco le prime opinioni dei critici

Di

Marvel What if...? è stato ben accolto dalla critica

Marvel What if...?
(Image credit: Disney)

Marvel What if...? è la prossima serie animata dello studio, nonché un’esclusiva di Disney Plus. Le prime reazioni sullo spettacolo sono state ampiamente positive. I critici non hanno mancato di dire la propria sui canali social e tra questi ci siamo anche noi. 

Di seguito, abbiamo raccolto le reazioni più interessanti su Marvel What if...?, per darvi un’idea sulla bontà del progetto. I giornalisti hanno visto solo i primi tre episodi della serie e nessuno dei commenti contiene spoiler.

Marvel What if...? - Ecco le prime opinioni

Il caporedattore di DiscussingFilm, Jacob Fisher, ha dato il via alle danze definendo Marvel What if...? "una delle migliori serie animate del 2021". Il giornalista ha anche riservato particolari elogi sullo stile delle animazioni e sul doppiaggio: 

See more

Il giornalista di Fandango Erik Davis ha confrontato Marvel What if...? con l'iconica serie The Twilight Zone e la considera "strana, selvaggia e divertente"; ha anche apprezzato i colpi di scena:

See more

Herb Scribner di Deseret News ha apprezzato i "cenni e i rimandi ai racconti originali" dello show e crede che la forza di Marvel What if...? risieda nella sua narrativa di genere: 

See more

Detto ciò, non tutte le reazioni sono state positive. Tania Lamb di Rotten Tomatoes, ad esempio, ha affermato che Marvel What if...? sia senza dubbio uno spettacolo accattivante, ma che alcuni colpi di scena le abbiano lasciato l’amaro in bocca:

See more

Jacob Hall di SlashFilm ha affermato che la qualità del doppiaggio non sia un granché e che la serie "si appoggia troppo pesantemente sul fattore Wow":

See more

Tom Power di TechRadar ha suggerito che Marvel What if...? potrebbe essere "il progetto più interessante della Marvel degli ultimi anni" grazie all’ampio roster di personaggi e alle infinite possibilità su cui poggia la trama:

See more

Pubblicheremo una recensione su Marvel What if...? non appena possibile. Di recente abbiamo anche incontrato il capo del team creativo della serie e la star Jeffrey Wright. Marvel What if...? sarà disponibile in esclusiva su Disney Plus a partire da mercoledì 11 agosto. 

Vedi altro: Notizie TV