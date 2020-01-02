Trending

I migliori giochi per console e PC in arrivo nel 2020

Con l'arrivo del nuovo anno sono molti i nuovi giochi in arrivo. Ma non si tratta esattamente di un anno qualsiasi: con la transizione alla nuova generazione di console e con i nuovi servizi di streaming, il 2020 non sarà un anno qualunque. La nuova generazione di titoli in uscita quest'anno sarà probabilmente contraddistinta dal fattore cross-generation, anche se si tratta solo di una supposizione per ora.

Xbox Series X  e PS5 potrebbero non uscire prima della fine del 2020, ma ci sono comunque tantissimi fantastici giochi in arrivo nell'attesa.  Può risultare difficile tenere a mente la data di uscita dei giochi, abbiamo quindi stilato una guida ai titoli in uscita nel 2020 organizzati per mese di uscita.

Gennaio

  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC – 9 Gennaio (PC)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - 17 Gennaio (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – 23 Gennaio (PS4)
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 23 Gennaio (PS4, Switch)
  • Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – 28 Gennaio (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet – 31 Gennaio (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
  • Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD – Gennaio, data non ancora confermata (Switch)

Febbraio

  • The Dark Crystal: La Resistenza - Tactics – 4 Febbraio (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans – 4 Febbraio (Switch)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 11 Febbraio (PC, Xbox One)
  • Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) – 11 Febbraio (PS4)
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition – 11 Febbraio (PS4)
  • Darksiders Genesis – 14 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Dreams – 14 Febbraio (PS4)
  • DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment – 14 Febbraio (PS4)
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – 18 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – 25 Febbraio (Xbox One)
  • Two Point Hospital – 25 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR – 28 Febbraio (PSVR)

Marzo

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – 3 Marzo (PS4)
  • My Hero One's Justice 2 – 13 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Nioh 2 – 13 Marzo (PS4)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 20 Marzo (Switch)
  • Doom Eternal – 20 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
  • Doom 64 – 20 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Bleeding Edge – 24 Marzo (PC, Xbox One)
  • Persona 5 Royal – 31 Marzo (PS4)
  • Half-Life: Alyx – Marzo, data non ancora confermata (PC/VR)

Aprile

  • Resident Evil 3 – 3 Aprile (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – 16 Aprile (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds – 24 Aprile (PS4)
  • Trials of Mana – 24 Aprile (PC, PS4, Switch)
  • Gears Tactics – 28 Aprile (PC)

Maggio

I titoli in uscita nel 2020 con data di uscita non ancora annunciata

  • Control: The Foundation DLC – Inizio 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • The Elder Scrolls: Blades – Inizio 2020 (Switch)
  • Metro Exodus: Sam's Story DLC – Inizio 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • The Outer Worlds – Inizio 2020 (Switch)
  • State of Decay 2 - Inizio 2020 (PC)
  • What The Golf? – Inizio 2020 (Switch)
  • Yakuza 0 – Inizio 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Yakuza Kiwami – Inizio 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Inizio 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Fallout 76: Wastelanders – Inizio 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Dying Light 2 – Primavera 2020 (PC, PS4 , Xbox One)
  • Minecraft Dungeons – Primavera 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Wasteland 3 – Primavera 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Moving Out – Secondo trimestre 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Control: AWE DLC – Metà 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Death Stranding – Estate 2020 (PC)
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Estate 2020 (PS4)
  • Outriders – Estate 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Planet Coaster – Estate 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Godfall – Fine 2020 (PC, PS5)
  • Halo Infinite – Fine 2020 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
  • Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga – Fine 2020 (Xbox Series X)
  • PS5 – Fine 2020
  • Xbox Series X – Fine 2020
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – 2020 (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Destroy All Humans! Remake – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
  • Disco Elysium – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Doom Eternal – 2020 (Switch, Stadia)
  • Final Fantasy XIII – 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 – 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Final Fantasy XIV – 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Gods & Monsters – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
  • Google Stadia Base – 2020
  • Kerbal Space Program 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Little Nightmares 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator – 2020 (PC, Xbox One)
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Ooblets – 2020 (PC, Xbox One)
  • Orcs Must Die! 3 – 2020 (Stadia)
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 – 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Psychonauts 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Skull & Bones – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Spelunky 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4)
  • Spiritfarer – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – 2020 (PC)
  • Streets of Rage 4 – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 2020 (PS4)
