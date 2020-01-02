I migliori giochi per console e PC in arrivo nel 2020

Con l'arrivo del nuovo anno sono molti i nuovi giochi in arrivo. Ma non si tratta esattamente di un anno qualsiasi: con la transizione alla nuova generazione di console e con i nuovi servizi di streaming, il 2020 non sarà un anno qualunque. La nuova generazione di titoli in uscita quest'anno sarà probabilmente contraddistinta dal fattore cross-generation, anche se si tratta solo di una supposizione per ora.

Xbox Series X e PS5 potrebbero non uscire prima della fine del 2020, ma ci sono comunque tantissimi fantastici giochi in arrivo nell'attesa. Può risultare difficile tenere a mente la data di uscita dei giochi, abbiamo quindi stilato una guida ai titoli in uscita nel 2020 organizzati per mese di uscita.

Gennaio

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC – 9 Gennaio (PC)

– 9 Gennaio (PC) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - 17 Gennaio (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

- 17 Gennaio (PC, Xbox One, PS4) Kingdom Hearts 3 : Re Mind DLC – 23 Gennaio (PS4)

– 23 Gennaio (PS4) Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 23 Gennaio (PS4, Switch)

– 23 Gennaio (PS4, Switch) Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – 28 Gennaio (PS4, Xbox One)

– 28 Gennaio (PS4, Xbox One) Journey to the Savage Planet – 31 Gennaio (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

– 31 Gennaio (PC, Xbox One, PS4) Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD – Gennaio, data non ancora confermata (Switch)

Febbraio

The Dark Crystal: La Resistenza - Tactics – 4 Febbraio (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)

– 4 Febbraio (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch) Monster Jam Steel Titans – 4 Febbraio (Switch)

– 4 Febbraio (Switch) Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 11 Febbraio (PC, Xbox One)

– 11 Febbraio (PC, Xbox One) Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) – 11 Febbraio (PS4)

– 11 Febbraio (PS4) The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition – 11 Febbraio (PS4)

– 11 Febbraio (PS4) Darksiders Genesis – 14 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

– 14 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) Dreams – 14 Febbraio (PS4)

– 14 Febbraio (PS4) DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment – 14 Febbraio (PS4)

– 14 Febbraio (PS4) Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – 18 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One)

– 18 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One) Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – 25 Febbraio (Xbox One)

– 25 Febbraio (Xbox One) Two Point Hospital – 25 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

– 25 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) Marvel’s Iron Man VR – 28 Febbraio (PSVR)

Marzo

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 3 Marzo (PS4)

– 3 Marzo (PS4) My Hero One's Justice 2 – 13 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

– 13 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) Nioh 2 – 13 Marzo (PS4)

– 13 Marzo (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 20 Marzo (Switch)

– 20 Marzo (Switch) Doom Eternal – 20 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

– 20 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) Doom 64 – 20 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

– 20 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) Bleeding Edge – 24 Marzo (PC, Xbox One)

– 24 Marzo (PC, Xbox One) Persona 5 Royal – 31 Marzo (PS4)

– 31 Marzo (PS4) Half-Life: Alyx – Marzo, data non ancora confermata (PC/VR)

Aprile

Resident Evil 3 – 3 Aprile (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

– 3 Aprile (PC, PS4, Xbox One) Cyberpunk 2077 – 16 Aprile (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

– 16 Aprile (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) Predator: Hunting Grounds – 24 Aprile (PS4)

– 24 Aprile (PS4) Trials of Mana – 24 Aprile (PC, PS4, Switch)

– 24 Aprile (PC, PS4, Switch) Gears Tactics – 28 Aprile (PC)

Maggio

Marvel's Avengers – 15 Maggio (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

– 15 Maggio (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) The Last of Us: Part 2 – 29 Maggio (PS4)

– 29 Maggio (PS4) Fast & Furious Crossroads – Maggio, data non ancora confermata (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

I titoli in uscita nel 2020 con data di uscita non ancora annunciata

