I migliori giochi per console e PC in arrivo nel 2020

Con l'arrivo del nuovo anno sono molti i nuovi giochi in arrivo. Ma non si tratta esattamente di un anno qualsiasi: con la transizione alla nuova generazione di console e con i nuovi servizi di streaming, il 2020 non sarà un anno qualunque. La nuova generazione di titoli in uscita quest'anno sarà probabilmente contraddistinta dal fattore cross-generation, anche se si tratta solo di una supposizione per ora.
Xbox Series X e PS5 potrebbero non uscire prima della fine del 2020, ma ci sono comunque tantissimi fantastici giochi in arrivo nell'attesa. Può risultare difficile tenere a mente la data di uscita dei giochi, abbiamo quindi stilato una guida ai titoli in uscita nel 2020 organizzati per mese di uscita.
Gennaio
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC – 9 Gennaio (PC)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - 17 Gennaio (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – 23 Gennaio (PS4)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 23 Gennaio (PS4, Switch)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – 28 Gennaio (PS4, Xbox One)
- Journey to the Savage Planet – 31 Gennaio (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD – Gennaio, data non ancora confermata (Switch)
Febbraio
- The Dark Crystal: La Resistenza - Tactics – 4 Febbraio (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – 4 Febbraio (Switch)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 11 Febbraio (PC, Xbox One)
- Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) – 11 Febbraio (PS4)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition – 11 Febbraio (PS4)
- Darksiders Genesis – 14 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Dreams – 14 Febbraio (PS4)
- DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment – 14 Febbraio (PS4)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – 18 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – 25 Febbraio (Xbox One)
- Two Point Hospital – 25 Febbraio (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR – 28 Febbraio (PSVR)
Marzo
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – 3 Marzo (PS4)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 – 13 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Nioh 2 – 13 Marzo (PS4)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 20 Marzo (Switch)
- Doom Eternal – 20 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Doom 64 – 20 Marzo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Bleeding Edge – 24 Marzo (PC, Xbox One)
- Persona 5 Royal – 31 Marzo (PS4)
- Half-Life: Alyx – Marzo, data non ancora confermata (PC/VR)
Aprile
- Resident Evil 3 – 3 Aprile (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – 16 Aprile (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – 24 Aprile (PS4)
- Trials of Mana – 24 Aprile (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Gears Tactics – 28 Aprile (PC)
Maggio
- Marvel's Avengers – 15 Maggio (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- The Last of Us: Part 2 – 29 Maggio (PS4)
- Fast & Furious Crossroads – Maggio, data non ancora confermata (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
I titoli in uscita nel 2020 con data di uscita non ancora annunciata
- Control: The Foundation DLC – Inizio 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades – Inizio 2020 (Switch)
- Metro Exodus: Sam's Story DLC – Inizio 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Outer Worlds – Inizio 2020 (Switch)
- State of Decay 2 - Inizio 2020 (PC)
- What The Golf? – Inizio 2020 (Switch)
- Yakuza 0 – Inizio 2020 (Xbox One)
- Yakuza Kiwami – Inizio 2020 (Xbox One)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Inizio 2020 (Xbox One)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders – Inizio 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Dying Light 2 – Primavera 2020 (PC, PS4 , Xbox One)
- Minecraft Dungeons – Primavera 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Wasteland 3 – Primavera 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Moving Out – Secondo trimestre 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Control: AWE DLC – Metà 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Death Stranding – Estate 2020 (PC)
- Ghost of Tsushima – Estate 2020 (PS4)
- Outriders – Estate 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Planet Coaster – Estate 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Godfall – Fine 2020 (PC, PS5)
- Halo Infinite – Fine 2020 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga – Fine 2020 (Xbox Series X)
- PS5 – Fine 2020
- Xbox Series X – Fine 2020
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – 2020 (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
- Destroy All Humans! Remake – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Disco Elysium – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Doom Eternal – 2020 (Switch, Stadia)
- Final Fantasy XIII – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy XIV – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Gods & Monsters – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
- Google Stadia Base – 2020
- Kerbal Space Program 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Little Nightmares 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – 2020 (PC, Xbox One)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Ooblets – 2020 (PC, Xbox One)
- Orcs Must Die! 3 – 2020 (Stadia)
- Phantasy Star Online 2 – 2020 (Xbox One)
- Psychonauts 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Rainbow Six Quarantine – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Skull & Bones – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Spelunky 2 – 2020 (PC, PS4)
- Spiritfarer – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – 2020 (PC)
- Streets of Rage 4 – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 2020 (PS4)