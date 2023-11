La puce M3 Max d'Apple montre ses muscles et ridiculise le M2 Ultra dans la bataille des benchmarks

Wow, M3 Max outperforms M2 Ultra in Geekbench!While a small margin, it's funny how Mac Pro always ages poorly. 2019 Mac Pro was released less than a year before the Apple Silicon transition, and now the M2 Ultra Mac Pro is being beat by a lower end chip 4 months after release. pic.twitter.com/KlFx29UAOlNovember 1, 2023