Den nya Insta360-kameran lanseras snart – här är 5 saker vi vill se

WIN our next camera 👇 All day. All night. All angles.1️⃣ Follow @insta3602️⃣ Like & repost (1000+ reposts and we'll give away TWO!)3️⃣ Reply with the #1 activity you'd film with the cameraWinner on April 22 🤞*Do not attempt to replicate–smashing a camera may damage it. pic.twitter.com/vvElzEFvW0April 16, 2025