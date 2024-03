Samsung Galaxy S25 kan groter scherm krijgen

Galaxy S25 Ultra - Bigger. Better. Bolder.Featuring an all new design, it redefines the S series, as well as makes the display larger than every before. It is said to go closer towards 6.9", with even thinner bezels.I can't wait to see all that Galaxy S25 series will have to… pic.twitter.com/RsT5WUNBp8February 5, 2024