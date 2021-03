Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 con Wear OS invece di Tizen? Non è escluso

In the WiFi driver, there's a config for "Merlot WearOS". Merlot seems to be the code-name, and WearOS is..Google's Android OS for smartwatches. It may use Broadcom's BCM43013 combo BT/WiFi chip: https://t.co/3egIr75toS2/3 pic.twitter.com/yDRJObWNRaMarch 2, 2021