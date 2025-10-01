Nuevas películas de HBO Max: todas las nuevas películas que se podrán ver en streaming en octubre de 2025
Estas son las nuevas películas de HBO Max que llegarán este mes al gigante del streaming.
Nuevo mes, nuevas películas en HBO Max, ¿estás listo para descubrir desde comedias familiares y dramas conmovedores hasta crudas historias policíacas y un montón de terror para dar la bienvenida a la temporada de Halloween?
Aunque HBO Max no pueda competir con sus rivales en cuanto a cantidad de películas, ofrece constantemente títulos de primera categoría, lo que la convierte en uno de los mejores servicios de streaming para los amantes del cine que valoran la calidad. Si solo te interesan las mejores películas y no las últimas novedades, no te pierdas nuestra selección de las mejores películas de Max. Si no es así, sigue leyendo para ver la lista completa de las nuevas películas de HBO Max que llegarán este mes.
Nuevas películas de HBO Max: octubre 1
- 2 Days in New York (2012)
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)
- Alan Partridge (2013)
- All Eyez on Me (2017)
- Beetlejuice (1988)
- Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals) (2025)
- Broken English (2007)
- Bronson (2008)
- Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)
- Christine (1983)
- Confidence (2003)
- Crime in the Streets (1956)
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
- Drag Me to Hell (2009)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- Enemy (2013)
- Fay Grim (2006)
- Firestarter (1984)
- Freaks (1932)
- Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- From Hell It Came (1957)
- Gone Girl (2014)
- Gremlins (1984)
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
- Halloween: Resurrection (2002)
- Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)
- Hereditary (2018)
- Highway 301 (1950)
- House of Wax (1953)
- House on Haunted Hill (1958)
- I Died a Thousand Times (1955)
- I Give It a Year (2013)
- Indestructible Man (1956)
- Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison (1951)
- Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
- Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
- Interview with the Vampire (1994)
- Intruder in the Dust (1949)
- Isle of the Dead (1945)
- It’s Complicated (2009)
- Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc (2025)
- Lady in the Lake (1947)
- Los Cronocrimenes (2007)
- Macabre (1958)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes (2021)
- Mirror Mirror (2012)
- National Velvet (1944)
- Nora Prentiss (1947)
- Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words (2025)
- Page One (2011)
- Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story (2022)
- Phenix City Story (1955)
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Practical Magic (1998)
- Pride (2014)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- Shame (2011)
- Talk to Me (2023)
- Tension (1949)
- The Black Scorpion (1957)
- The Brothers McMullen (1995)
- The Cyclops (1957)
- The Disembodied (1957)
- The Exorcist (1973)
- The First Monday in May (2016)
- The Gangster (1947)
- The Harvey Girls (1946)
- The Lobster (2015)
- The Monster (1925)
- The Mummy (1959)
- The Mummy (2017)
- The Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
- The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)
- The Return of Doctor X (1939)
- The Shining (1980)
- The Sixth Sense (1999)
- The Steel Jungle (1956)
- The Switch (2010)
- The Tattooed Stranger (1950)
- The Unfaithful (1947)
- The Walking Dead (1936)
- The Watch (2012)
- The Witch (2015)
- Tickled (2016)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
- Trick ’r Treat (2007)
- Uncut Gems (2019)
- War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)
- X (2022)
- You Can’t Get Away with Murder (1939)
- Zombies on Broadway (1945)
Nuevas películas HBO Max: octubre 3
- Bring Her Back (2025)
Nuevas películas HBO Max: octubre 10
- The Substance (2024)
Nuevas películas HBO Max: octubre 15
- Pan (2015)
Nuevas películas HBO Max: octubre 30
- Sorry, Baby (2025)
