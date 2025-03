Daredevil: Born Again temporada 1 - fecha de estreno, tráiler, reparto confirmado, sinopsis y mucho más

I'll admit this is an obvious recommendation, but the best way to prepare for Daredevil: Born Again is to watch its Netflix forebear. Available to stream on Disney Plus worldwide, it's clear to see why Daredevil is a shoo-in on our best Disney Plus shows list, even though it was originally developed for one of its streaming rivals. From powerhouse acting performances and unashamed hardcore violence, to reams of melodrama and a grounded, gritty vibe and aesthetic, you'll be engrossed from minute one. An utterly terrific show that doesn't diminish in quality throughout its three-season run.