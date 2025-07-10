Han aparecido fotos de un prototipo de Pixel 10 en un sitio de subastas chino

Muestran la incorporación de una tercera cámara trasera y lo que parece ser un sensor de temperatura

Filtraciones anteriores mencionan esta cámara, pero esta es la primera que vemos de un sensor de temperatura

En este punto, las filtraciones del Google Pixel 10 abundan, y lo mejor de todo es que no dejan de salir, aunque las imágenes reales de estos dispositivos son muy pocas, al menos hasta ahora, ya que recientemente se filtraron fotos que nos dan un mejor vistazo.

Descubiertas por 9to5Google, estas imágenes fueron publicadas en Goofish (un sitio de subastas chino) como parte de un anuncio de un prototipo de placa base del Pixel 10, por lo que, a pesar de que se muestra todo el teléfono, en realidad solo está a la venta la placa base.

Se trata de un anuncio muy extraño que, según el texto traducido automáticamente, incluye una larga perorata sobre los estafadores, pero las imágenes reales parecen bastante creíbles.

Imágen 1 de 2 (Crédito de la imagen: Goofish) (Crédito de la imagen: Goofish)

You can see what’s apparently a Google Pixel 10 prototype from both the front and back, and it looks very similar to an earlier Pixel 10 Pro prototype leak.

You can see that there are three camera lenses on the back, which is one more than you get with the Google Pixel 9. But that’s in line with earlier leaks, which suggest the Pixel 10 will have a 5x telephoto camera along with its wide and ultra-wide snappers.

Interestingly, there’s also some sort of sensor under the flash, which is likely a temperature sensor, as that’s where this is housed on the Pixel 9 Pro, but it’s not something you get on the standard Pixel 9.

Could be a Pixel 10 Pro

Otherwise, this prototype looks very similar to the Pixel 9, with the same camera bar design, the same overall shape, and a punch-hole camera in the screen.

That said, it looks even more like a Pixel 9 Pro, so we can’t rule out the possibility that this is actually a mislabeled Google Pixel 10 Pro prototype.

We should find out for sure whether this is how the Google Pixel 10 looks soon, though, as the whole Pixel 10 series – including the base model, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold – will reportedly launch on August 20.