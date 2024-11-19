Aquí la lista de nominados a The Game Awards 2024. Por primera vez, un DLC está nominado a mejor juego
Controversia en los Game Awards, queda fuera Silent Hill 2 y Stellar Blade y el DLC de Elden Ring, es nominado a juego del año
- Se anunciaron los nominados a los Game Awards 2024
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree es el primer DLC nominado al premio Juego del Año
- El evento de este año celebra su décimo aniversario.
The Game Awards ha anunciado los nominados para The Game Awards 2024.
En una transmisión en vivo reciente, el presentador Geoff Keighley reveló los contendientes de la exhibición anual que están nominados para un premio en categorías que incluyen Juego del año, Mejor dirección de juego, Mejor narrativa, Mejor interpretación y más.
Lo más sorprendente del evento de este año, que también celebra su décimo aniversario, es que el contenido descargable (DLC) y las expansiones ahora son elegibles para premios importantes por primera vez.
Este año, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree ha sido nominado en varias categorías, incluidas Juego del año, Mejor dirección de juego, Mejor juego de rol y Mejor dirección artística.
Los Game Awards 2024 se emitirán el 12 de diciembre y la votación ya está abierta aquí. Puedes consultar la lista completa de nominados a continuación.
Nominados a The Game Awards 2024:
Juego del año
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
Mejor dirección de juego
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
Mejor narrativa
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Mejor dirección de arte
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
- Neva
Mejor banda sonora y música
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor diseño de audio
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Mejor actuación
- Brianna White - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Hannah Telle - Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens - Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2
Innovación en Accesibilidad
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Juegos de impacto
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Mejor juego en curso
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
El mejor soporte de comunidad
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Mejor juego independiente
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lrelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Mejor juego debut independiente
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Mejor juego para móvil
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Mejor juego VR / AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Mejor juego de acción
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Mejor acción/aventura
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Mejor juego de rol
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor juego de peleas
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel VS Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Mejor juego familiar
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Mejor multijugador
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Mejor adaptación
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like A Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: THe Legend of Lara Croft
El juego más esperado
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Creador de contenido del año
- Caseoh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamerz
- Typicalgamer
- Usada Pekora
Mejor juego de Esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Mejor atleta de Esports
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Mejor equipo de Esports
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
