Alle spill som ble vist under Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Et av verdens største gaming-arrangementer, Gamescom 2022, startet denne uken. På messens første dag ble det feiret med det to timer lange Gamescom Opening Night Live-evenementet, en gigantisk presentasjon av et drøss nye spill som er på vei.



Vi fikk blant annet ta en titt på «The Callisto Protocol», «Dead Island 2» og «Under the Waves», i tillegg til et vell av andre forventede titler og overraskelser. Vi har samlet alle trailerne i en hendig oversikt som du kan finne under, så om du ikke fikk med deg live-sendingen kan du raskt og enkelt finne alt nytt her.

(Image credit: KRAFTON, Inc.)

Alle spill som ble presentert under Gamescom 2022:

Everywhere

Lanseringsdato: 2023

2023 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Dune: Awakening

Lanseringsdato: Ukjent

Ukjent Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

DualSense Edge-kontroller

Lanseringsdato: Ukjent

Ukjent Plattformer: PS5

The Callisto Protocol

Lanseringsdato: 2. desember 2022

2. desember 2022 Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4

The Lords of the Fallen

Lanseringsdato: Ukjent

Ukjent Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Moving Out 2

Lanseringsdato: 2023

2023 Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy

Lanseringsdato: 10. februar 2023

10. februar 2023 Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

New Tales from the Borderlands

Lanseringsdato: 21. oktober 2022

21. oktober 2022 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties

Lanseringsdato: 13. oktober 2022

13. oktober 2022 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Lanseringsdato: 28. februar 2023

28. februar 2023 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Sonic Frontiers

Lanseringsdato: 8. november 2022

8. november 2022 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Under the Waves

Lanseringsdato: 2023

2023 Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4

Goat Simulator 3

Lanseringsdato: 17. november 2022

17. november 2022 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Return to Monkey Island

Lanseringsdato: 19. september 2022

19. september 2022 Plattformer: PC, Switch

Moonbreaker

Lanseringsdato: 29. september 2022

29. september 2022 Plattformer: PC

Friends vs Friends

Lanseringsdato: Ukjent

Ukjent Plattformer: PC og konsoll

Lies of P

Lanseringsdato: 2023

2023 Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Lanseringsdato: Oktober 2022

Oktober 2022 Plattformer: PC

Atlas Fallen

Lanseringsdato: 2023

2023 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Homeworld 3

Lanseringsdato: Starten av 2023

Starten av 2023 Plattformer: PC

Genshin Impact

Lanseringsdato: Ute nå

Ute nå Plattformer: PC, PS5. PS4. iOS/Android

Honkai: Star Rail

Lanseringsdato: Ukjent

Ukjent Plattformer: PC, iOS/Android

High on Life

Lanseringsdato: 13. desember 2023

13. desember 2023 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Lanseringsdato: 20. september 2022

20. september 2022 Plattformer: Xbox Series X/S, PS5

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Lanseringsdato: Sommer 2023

Sommer 2023 Plattformer: PC och konsol

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Lanseringsdato: Starten av 2023

Starten av 2023 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4

Scars Above

Lanseringsdato: Snart, nøyaktig dato ikke kjent

Snart, nøyaktig dato ikke kjent Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4

Wyrdsong

Lanseringsdato: Ukjent

Ukjent Plattformer: Ukjent

Age of Empires 4

Lanseringsdato: 25. oktober 2022

25. oktober 2022 Plattformer: PC

Gotham Knights

Lanseringsdato: 21. oktober 2022

21. oktober 2022 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Where Winds Meet

Lanseringsdato: Ukjent

Ukjent Plattformer: Ukjent

Park Beyond

Lanseringsdato: 2023

2023 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Lanseringsdato: 30. november 2022

30. november 2022 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Blacktail

Lanseringsdato: Vinter 2022

Vinter 2022 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Phantom Hellcatxx

Lanseringsdato: Ukjent

Ukjent Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5

Crossfire X: Babylon

Lanseringsdato: 23. august 2022

23. august 2022 Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Dorf Romantik

Lanseringsdato: 29. september 2022

29. september 2022 Plattformer: Switch

The Outlast Trials

Lanseringsdato: Ukjent

Ukjent Plattformer: PC

Dead Island 2