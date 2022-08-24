Alle spill som ble vist under Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Et av verdens største gaming-arrangementer, Gamescom 2022, startet denne uken. På messens første dag ble det feiret med det to timer lange Gamescom Opening Night Live-evenementet, en gigantisk presentasjon av et drøss nye spill som er på vei.
Vi fikk blant annet ta en titt på «The Callisto Protocol», «Dead Island 2» og «Under the Waves», i tillegg til et vell av andre forventede titler og overraskelser. Vi har samlet alle trailerne i en hendig oversikt som du kan finne under, så om du ikke fikk med deg live-sendingen kan du raskt og enkelt finne alt nytt her.
Alle spill som ble presentert under Gamescom 2022:
Everywhere
- Lanseringsdato: 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S
Dune: Awakening
- Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
DualSense Edge-kontroller
- Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
- Plattformer: PS5
The Callisto Protocol
- Lanseringsdato: 2. desember 2022
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4
The Lords of the Fallen
- Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Moving Out 2
- Lanseringsdato: 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch
Hogwarts Legacy
- Lanseringsdato: 10. februar 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch
New Tales from the Borderlands
- Lanseringsdato: 21. oktober 2022
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties
- Lanseringsdato: 13. oktober 2022
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Destiny 2: Lightfall
- Lanseringsdato: 28. februar 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Sonic Frontiers
- Lanseringsdato: 8. november 2022
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch
Under the Waves
- Lanseringsdato: 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4
Goat Simulator 3
- Lanseringsdato: 17. november 2022
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Return to Monkey Island
- Lanseringsdato: 19. september 2022
- Plattformer: PC, Switch
Moonbreaker
- Lanseringsdato: 29. september 2022
- Plattformer: PC
Friends vs Friends
- Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
- Plattformer: PC og konsoll
Lies of P
- Lanseringsdato: 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4
Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Lanseringsdato: Oktober 2022
- Plattformer: PC
Atlas Fallen
- Lanseringsdato: 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Homeworld 3
- Lanseringsdato: Starten av 2023
- Plattformer: PC
Genshin Impact
- Lanseringsdato: Ute nå
- Plattformer: PC, PS5. PS4. iOS/Android
Honkai: Star Rail
- Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
- Plattformer: PC, iOS/Android
High on Life
- Lanseringsdato: 13. desember 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S
Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Lanseringsdato: 20. september 2022
- Plattformer: Xbox Series X/S, PS5
The Expanse: A Telltale Series
- Lanseringsdato: Sommer 2023
- Plattformer: PC och konsol
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Lanseringsdato: Starten av 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4
Scars Above
- Lanseringsdato: Snart, nøyaktig dato ikke kjent
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4
Wyrdsong
- Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
- Plattformer: Ukjent
Age of Empires 4
- Lanseringsdato: 25. oktober 2022
- Plattformer: PC
Gotham Knights
- Lanseringsdato: 21. oktober 2022
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Where Winds Meet
- Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
- Plattformer: Ukjent
Park Beyond
- Lanseringsdato: 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Lanseringsdato: 30. november 2022
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S
Blacktail
- Lanseringsdato: Vinter 2022
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5
Phantom Hellcatxx
- Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5
Crossfire X: Babylon
- Lanseringsdato: 23. august 2022
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S
Dorf Romantik
- Lanseringsdato: 29. september 2022
- Plattformer: Switch
The Outlast Trials
- Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
- Plattformer: PC
Dead Island 2
- Lanseringsdato: 3. februar 2023
- Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4