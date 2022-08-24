Alle spill som ble vist under Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Gamescom 2022 viste frem et drøss spennende nyheter

Gamescon 2022-logoen over en lilla bakgrunn
Dette er alle de største spillnyhetene som ble presentert under Gamescom 2022. (Foto: Gamescom)

Et av verdens største gaming-arrangementer, Gamescom 2022, startet denne uken. På messens første dag ble det feiret med det to timer lange Gamescom Opening Night Live-evenementet, en gigantisk presentasjon av et drøss nye spill som er på vei.

Vi fikk blant annet ta en titt på «The Callisto Protocol», «Dead Island 2» og «Under the Waves», i tillegg til et vell av andre forventede titler og overraskelser. Vi har samlet alle trailerne i en hendig oversikt som du kan finne under, så om du ikke fikk med deg live-sendingen kan du raskt og enkelt finne alt nytt her.

Et skjermbilde fra traileren til «The Callisto Protocol»

Alle spill som ble presentert under Gamescom 2022:

Everywhere

  • Lanseringsdato: 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Dune: Awakening

  • Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

DualSense Edge-kontroller

  • Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
  • Plattformer: PS5

The Callisto Protocol

  • Lanseringsdato: 2. desember 2022
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4

The Lords of the Fallen

  • Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Moving Out 2

  • Lanseringsdato: 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy

  • Lanseringsdato: 10. februar 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

New Tales from the Borderlands

  • Lanseringsdato: 21. oktober 2022
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties

  • Lanseringsdato: 13. oktober 2022
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Destiny 2: Lightfall

  • Lanseringsdato: 28. februar 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Sonic Frontiers

  • Lanseringsdato: 8. november 2022
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Under the Waves

  • Lanseringsdato: 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4

Goat Simulator 3

  • Lanseringsdato: 17. november 2022
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Return to Monkey Island

  • Lanseringsdato: 19. september 2022
  • Plattformer: PC, Switch

Moonbreaker

  • Lanseringsdato: 29. september 2022
  • Plattformer: PC

Friends vs Friends

  • Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
  • Plattformer: PC og konsoll

Lies of P

  • Lanseringsdato: 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4

Stranded: Alien Dawn

  • Lanseringsdato: Oktober 2022
  • Plattformer: PC

Atlas Fallen

  • Lanseringsdato: 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Homeworld 3

  • Lanseringsdato: Starten av 2023
  • Plattformer: PC

Genshin Impact

  • Lanseringsdato: Ute nå
  • Plattformer: PC, PS5. PS4. iOS/Android

Honkai: Star Rail

  • Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
  • Plattformer: PC, iOS/Android

High on Life

  • Lanseringsdato: 13. desember 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

  • Lanseringsdato: 20. september 2022
  • Plattformer: Xbox Series X/S, PS5

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

  • Lanseringsdato: Sommer 2023
  • Plattformer: PC och konsol

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

  • Lanseringsdato: Starten av 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4

Scars Above

  • Lanseringsdato: Snart, nøyaktig dato ikke kjent
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4

Wyrdsong

  • Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
  • Plattformer: Ukjent

Age of Empires 4

  • Lanseringsdato: 25. oktober 2022
  • Plattformer: PC

Gotham Knights

  • Lanseringsdato: 21. oktober 2022
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Where Winds Meet

  • Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
  • Plattformer: Ukjent

Park Beyond

  • Lanseringsdato: 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

  • Lanseringsdato: 30. november 2022
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Blacktail

  • Lanseringsdato: Vinter 2022
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Phantom Hellcatxx

  • Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5

Crossfire X: Babylon

  • Lanseringsdato: 23. august 2022
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Dorf Romantik

  • Lanseringsdato: 29. september 2022
  • Plattformer: Switch

The Outlast Trials

  • Lanseringsdato: Ukjent
  • Plattformer: PC

Dead Island 2

  • Lanseringsdato: 3. februar 2023
  • Plattformer: PC, Xbox, PS5, PS4
John F. Kristiansen
John F. Kristiansen

John er utdannet innen elektronikk, film og journalistikk. Han skrev sitt første script på en HP Vectra (386) i en æra da det var kult å laste ned Sierra-spill fra BBS-er. John er teknologifiksert til tusen, men har en spesiell forkjærlighet for datamaskiner med overdådige skjermkort, kameraer og lydprodukter. Som norsk redaktør tar han seg av det meste som har å gjøre med den daglige driften av TechRadar.
