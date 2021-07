Les téléviseurs OLED peuvent aider à mieux dormir - et même à perdre du poids

【Medicine/Health】 Turn Off the Blue Light!Researchers from #UniversityofTsukuba in collaboration with #YamagataUniversity scientists find that exposure to light with less blue before sleep is better for energy metabolismhttps://t.co/xantTwIOVO#bluelight #LED #OLED #sleep pic.twitter.com/oiIAoNBZHYJuly 9, 2021