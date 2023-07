Google Chrome krijgt misschien feature die je internetervaring compleet gaat veranderen

..basically this new feature would show you a preview of the page (after clicking or hovering over the link), several options are mentioned in the doc, including being able to open the preview in a new tab or in the Side panel:https://t.co/oYGvodibdH.https://t.co/MhF1Ncm8qv. pic.twitter.com/KsAv0q9r7bJuly 25, 2023