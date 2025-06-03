La beta de One UI 8 podría extenderse pronto a dispositivos más antiguos: estos teléfonos Galaxy podrían ser los siguientes en recibir Android 16

Hay pruebas de que la beta de One UI 8 se está ampliando

¿No tienes uno de los últimos smartphones de Samsung y ya quieres probar todas las novedades de la interfaz One UI 7 de la compañía?

Si bien la interfaz One UI 7 de Samsung (basada en Android 15) sólo lleva disponible un par de meses, el programa de pruebas beta de One UI 8 (basada en Android 16) ya está en marcha y pronto podría extenderse a más teléfonos Galaxy.

Por el momento, se necesita un Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus o Galaxy S25 Ultra para inscribirse en la beta de One UI 8, pero los usuarios han visto que se están haciendo preparativos para permitir también el acceso al Galaxy S23 y al Galaxy S22.

Samsung aún no ha dicho nada oficial al respecto, pero es un indicio claro de que la beta de One UI 8 no será exclusiva de los terminales Galaxy S25 durante mucho más tiempo. Presumiblemente, los terminales Samsung Galaxy S24 también se incluirán en la expansión.

La beta de One UI 8 se abrió la semana pasada y puedes registrarte a través de la aplicación Members de tu teléfono Samsung. Es recomendable que consultes la página de inicio de esa aplicación si tu teléfono va a entrar pronto en el programa beta.

Ubicación bloqueada

Great News !!Galaxy S23 Series: The official One UI 8.0 beta Samsung Community page has been created, but so far only in Germany.It has not yet been found for the US, UK, Korea, India, or Poland pic.twitter.com/MaAPkY9gnhMay 31, 2025

There is a caveat here, which is that the One UI 8 beta program is currently only available to users in the US, the UK, Germany, and South Korea (where Samsung is based). It's not clear if the program will expand beyond those countries.

There might also be problems with capacity, too: as SamMobile reports, the beta program in the US filled up over the weekend, so new users couldn't enrol. However, at the time of writing, new users are now being accepted again.

Samsung has confirmed that One UI 8 is going to be preinstalled on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Given that those foldables are expected to be unveiled sometime in July, it looks as though this will be quite a short-lived beta.

There's plenty to look forward to in One UI 8. The software update is going to bring with it better multitasking support, improvements to phone security, enhanced file sharing features, tweaks to Samsung Internet and Samsung Reminders, and plenty more.