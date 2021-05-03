Nuevos juegos de PS5: próximas fechas de lanzamiento de juegos de PS5

Hay una gran cantidad de nuevos juegos de PS5 en el horizonte que seguramente aprovecharán al máximo la potencia de tu nueva PlayStation 5 (o te convencerán para comprar una) y, si deseas saber exactamente cuándo los tendrás en tus manos, estás en el lugar correcto.
Si bien el comienzo del 2021 ha sido un poco ligero, el resto de este año (y parte del siguiente) parece estar repleto de nuevos juegos de PS5 de primer nivel para mantenerte ocupado, incluidos Ratchet y Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop y Horizon Forbidden West. Con la salida de todos estos juegos nuevos, puede ser difícil hacer un seguimiento de qué juego se lanzará y cuándo, especialmente teniendo en cuenta cuántos juegos se han retrasado recientemente.
Afortunadamente para ti, hemos redondeado las fechas de lanzamiento de todos los juegos nuevos más importantes de PS5 que se han confirmado hasta ahora. Así que sigue leyendo para saber cuándo tendrás en tus manos los juegos nuevos más importantes de PS5.
Nuevos juegos de PS5 en mayo del 2021
- Resident Evil Village - 7 de mayo (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends - 10 de mayo (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids – 13 de mayo (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - 14 de mayo (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - 14 de mayo (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch)
- Call of the Sea – Mayo, por confirmar (PS4, PS5)
- Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – Mayo, por confirmar (PS5)
Nuevos juegos de PS5 en junio del 2021
- Wreckfest - 1 de junio (PS5)
- Operation: Tango – 1 de junio (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tour de France 2021 – 3 de junio (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - 4 de junio (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Chivalry 2 - 8 de junio (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – 8 de junio (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - 8 de junio (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - 10 de junio (PS5)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- - 11 de junio (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 11 de junio (PS5)
- Curved Space – 18 de junio (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – 24 de junio (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One Switch)
- Scarlet Nexus – 25 de junio (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One)
- RICO London – Junio, sin confirmar (PS5, PS4, Switch)
Nuevos juegos de PS5 en julio del 2021
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – 6 de julio (PS5, PS4)
- Where the Heart Leads – 13 de julio (PS4, PS5)
- F1 2021 – 16 de julio (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One)
- Cris Tales – 20 de julio (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
- Little Devil Inside - Julio, sin confirmar (PS5)
- Last Stop – Julio, sin confirmar (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Nuevos juegos de PS5 en agosto del 2021
- In Sound Mind – 3 de agosto (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)
- RiMS Racing – 19 de agosto (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One Switch, PC)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - 24 de agosto (PS5, PC)
- Hotel Life – 26 de agosto (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
- Blood Bowl 3 – Agosto, sin confirmar (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Nuevos juegos de PS5 en septiembre del 2021
- WRC 10 – 2 de septiembre (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - 10 de septiembre (Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- Tales of Arise – 10 de septiembre (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC PS4, Xbox One)
- Deathloop - 14 de septiembre (PS5, PC)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – 30 de septiembre (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Nuevos juegos de PS5 en octubre del 2021
- Back 4 Blood - 12 de octubre (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Stray - Octubre, sin confirmar (PS5)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - Octubre, sin confirmar (PS5, PC)
Aún por confirmar en el 2021 y más allá
- Maneater: Truth Quest – Verano del 2021 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - Otoño del 2021 (Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- Battlefield 6 - Navidades del 2021 - (Xbox Series X, PC, PS5)
- GTA 5 – Finales del 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- New Call of Duty 2021 - Finales del 2021
- GTA Online – Tercer trimestre del 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Abandoned – Cuarto trimestre del 2021 (PS5)
- Jett: The Far Shore – Por confirmar en 2021 (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - Por confirmar en 2021 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Rainbow Six Parasite – Por confirmar en 2021 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Far Cry 6 - Por confirmar en 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
- SIFU - Por confirmar en 2021 (PS4, PS5)
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - Por confirmar en 2021 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Riders Republic - Por confirmar en 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Horizon Forbidden West - Por confirmar en 2021 (PS5)
- Chorus - Por confirmar en 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
- Dustborn - Por confirmar en 2021 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- God of War: Ragnarok - Por confirmar en 2021 (PS5)
- FIFA 22 - Por confirmar en 2021
- Forspoken - Enero del 2022 (PS5, PC)
- Hogwarts Legacy - Por confirmar en 2022 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
- Gran Turismo 7 - Por confirmar en 2022 (PS5)
- Gotham Knights - Por confirmar en 2022 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - Por confirmar en 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice - Por confirmar en 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC)
- Pragmata - Por confirmar en 2023 (PS5)
- Skull & Bones – Por confirmar
- Dying Light 2 - Por confirmar (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Por confirmar (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - Por confirmar (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Starfield - Por confirmar
- Elden Ring - Por confirmar (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- The Elder Scrolls 6 - Por confirmar
- Dragon Age 4 - Por confirmar
- Indiana Jones - Por confirmar
- Overwatch 2 - Por confirmar
- Diablo 4 - Por confirmar (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Final Fantasy 16 - Por confirmar (PS5)
- BioShock 4 - Por confirmar
- Beyond Good and Evil 2 - Por confirmar
- The Sims 5 - Por confirmar