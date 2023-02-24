Videojuegos más esperados en 2023: las fechas de lanzamiento de los próximos juegos para consolas y para PC

Este año se presenta muy prometedor en cuanto a juegos. Se van a lanzar varias franquicias nuevas, así como secuelas de juegos que jugamos hace muchos años. Si echas un vistazo a lo que nos espera, queda claro que es un buen momento para jugar, independientemente de en qué plataforma lo hagas.

Desde Redfall hasta Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, este año se presenta cargado de lanzamientos de videojuegos, y si quieres saber cuándo podrás hacerte con las mejores novedades, estás en el lugar adecuado.

A continuación, hemos recopilado las fechas de lanzamiento de los principales juegos confirmados para 2023 y más allá. Tanto si juegas en PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch o PC, es probable que haya al menos un juego en esta lista que querrás marcar en tu calendario.

A medida que se anuncien nuevas fechas, así como retrasos en las fechas que ya conocemos, esta página se irá actualizando.

Próximos videojuegos 2023: estos son los lanzamientos más esperados del año

Empecemos con una selección de los títulos más esperados, y después os concretaremos todos los juegos nuevos de cada mes.

Hogwarts Legacy - 10 febrero (PS5|Xbox Series X|Xbox Series S|PC) ¡Ya disponible!

- 10 febrero (PS5|Xbox Series X|Xbox Series S|PC) Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2) ¡Ya disponible!

- 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2) Kirby's Return To Dream Land - 24 de febrero (Switch) ¡Ya disponible!

- 24 de febrero (Switch) Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

- 28 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC) Dead Island 2 - 21 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- 21 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 28 de abril (PC, PS5, XSX|S)

28 de abril (PC, PS5, XSX|S) Redfall - 2 de mayo (XSX|S, PC)

- 2 de mayo (XSX|S, PC) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12 de mayo (Switch)

- 12 de mayo (Switch) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 26 de mayo (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- 26 de mayo (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Street Fighter 6 - 2 de junio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)

- 2 de junio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC) Diablo 4 - 6 de junio (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)

- 6 de junio (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC) Final Fantasy 16 - 22 de junio (PS5)

Juegos que se lanzan en febrero de 2023

Hogwarts Legacy - 10 de febrero (PS5|Xbox Series X|Xbox Series S|PC)

- 10 de febrero (PS5|Xbox Series X|Xbox Series S|PC) Wild Hearts - 17 de febrero (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- 17 de febrero (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Atomic Heart - 21 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

- 21 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC) Like A Dragon: Ishin! Remake - 21 de febrero (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- 21 de febrero (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2)

- 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2) Zenith: The Last City - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2)

- 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2) Digimon World: Next Order - 22 de febrero (Switch, PC)

- 22 de febrero (Switch, PC) After the Fall - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2)

- 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2) Blood Bowl 3 - 23 de febrero (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, Switch)

- 23 de febrero (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, Switch) Sons of the Forest - 23 de febrero (PC)

- 23 de febrero (PC) Kerbal Space Program 2 Early Access - 24 de febrero (PC)

- 24 de febrero (PC) Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 24 de febrero (PS4, Switch)

- 24 de febrero (PS4, Switch) Kirby's Return To Dream Land - 24 de febrero (Switch)

- 24 de febrero (Switch) Octopath Traveler 2 - 24 de febrero (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch)

- 24 de febrero (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch) Scars Above - 27 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

27 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

Juegos que se lanzarán en marzo de 2023

The Day Before - 1 de marzo (PC, XSX|S, PS5)

- 1 de marzo (PC, XSX|S, PS5) Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star - 2 de marzo (Switch)

- 2 de marzo (Switch) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 3 de marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)

- 3 de marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC) Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania - 6 de marzo (PC, PS5, XSX|S)

- 6 de marzo (PC, PS5, XSX|S) Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - 17 de marzo (Switch)

- 17 de marzo (Switch) Have a Nice Death - 22 de marzo (Switch)

- 22 de marzo (Switch) Resident Evil 4 Remake - 23 de marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)

- 23 de marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC) Crime Boss: Rockay City - 28 de marzo (PC)

- 28 de marzo (PC) The Last of Us: Parte 1 (remake) - 28 de marzo (PC)

- 28 de marzo (PC) System Shock Remake - marzo, día sin confirmar (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

Juegos que se lanzarán en abril de 2023

Hogwarts Legacy - 4 de abril (PS4, Xbox One)

- 4 de abril (PS4, Xbox One) Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - 14 de abril (Switch, PS4, PC)

14 de abril (Switch, PS4, PC) God of Rock - 18 de abril (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

18 de abril (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) Minecraft Legends - 18 de abril (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

18 de abril (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC - 19 de abril (PS5)

- 19 de abril (PS5) Dead Island 2 - 21 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- 21 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 28 de abril (PC, PS5, XSX|S)

28 de abril (PC, PS5, XSX|S) Star Trek: Resurgence - Abril, día sin confirmar (P55, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

Juegos que se lanzarán en mayo de 2023

Redfall - 2 de mayo (XSX|S, PC)

- 2 de mayo (XSX|S, PC) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12 de mayo (Switch)

- 12 de mayo (Switch) Amnesia: The Bunker - 16 de mayo (XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)

- 16 de mayo (XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice - 26 de mayo (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

Juegos que se lanzarán en junio de 2023

Street Fighter 6 - 2 de junio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)

- 2 de junio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC) Diablo 4 - 6 de junio (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)

- 6 de junio (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC) Final Fantasy 16 - 22 de junio (PS5)

Juegos que se lanzarán en julio de 2023

Hogwarts Legacy - 25 de julio (Switch)

Juegos que se lanzarán en agosto de 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 [Lanzamiento completo] - 31 de agosto (PC)

A la espera de fecha de lanzamiento en 2023 y más allá

Fechas todavía no anunciadas para 2023

Starfield - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC) Lost Eidolons - Principios 2023 (XSX|S)

- Principios 2023 (XSX|S) Layers of Fears - Principios 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- Principios 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Principios 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)

- Principios 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch) Returnal - Principios 2023 (PC)

- Principios 2023 (PC) Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Principios 2023 (PS4, XBO, Switch)

- Principios 2023 (PS4, XBO, Switch) Tchia - Principios 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4)

- Principios 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4) Nightingale - Primera mitad 2023 (PC)

- Primera mitad 2023 (PC) The Last Case of Benedict Fox - ‘Primavera 2023’ (XSX|S, PC)

- ‘Primavera 2023’ (XSX|S, PC) Forza Motorsport - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, XSX|S)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PC, XSX|S) Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Collection - ‘Primavera 2023’ (Switch, PS4)

- ‘Primavera 2023’ (Switch, PS4) Hollow Knight: Silksong - ‘Verano 2023’ (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch)

- ‘Verano 2023’ (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - ‘Otoño 2023’ (PS5)

- ‘Otoño 2023’ (PS5) Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - ‘Invierno 2023’ (PS5)

- ‘Invierno 2023’ (PS5) Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - ‘Verano 2023’ (Switch)

- ‘Verano 2023’ (Switch) After Us - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S) Alan Wake 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Aliens: Dark Descent - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC) Among Us VR - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2) Arc Raiders - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Ark 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC) Armored Core 6 - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO) Assassin's Creed Mirage - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Amazon Luna)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Amazon Luna) Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Crash Team Rumble - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Demeo - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2) EA Sports FC - En algún momento de 2023

- En algún momento de 2023 Exoprimal - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, PS4)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, PS4) Homeworld 3 - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PC) Honkai: Star Rail - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PC) Hyenas - En algún momento de 2023 ( PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 ( PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC) Immortals of Aveum - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5) Payday 3 - En algún momento de 2023 (confirmado para PC, no se sabe para consolas)

- En algún momento de 2023 (confirmado para PC, no se sabe para consolas) Pikmin 4 - En algún momento de 2023 (Switch)

- En algún momento de 2023 (Switch) Pragmata - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5) Remnant 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Replaced - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, XBO, XSX|S)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PC, XBO, XSX|S) Routine - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, XBO, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, XBO, PC) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC) Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2) Stormgate - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PC) Super Bomberman R 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (Switch)

- En algún momento de 2023 (Switch) The Wolf Among Us 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC) Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Witchfire - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)

- En algún momento de 2023 (PC) WWE 2K23 - En algún momento de 2023

Fechas todavía no anunciadas para 2024

Earthblade - PC

- PC Like A Dragon 8 - PS5, PC, XSX|S

- PS5, PC, XSX|S Rise of the Ronin - PS5

Otros juegos esperados que no sabemos cuando llegarán (ni el año):