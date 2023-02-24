Videojuegos más esperados en 2023: las fechas de lanzamiento de los próximos juegos para consolas y para PC

Por Anastasia Lazaridis
Aportaciones de
Vic Hood, Jake Green
 publicado

Estos son los próximos juegos más importantes que saldrán en 2023 y más allá

Próximos juegos: Link de Breath of the Wild 2 corriendo hacia el borde de un acantilado
(Crédito de imagen: Nintendo)
Salta a:

Este año se presenta muy prometedor en cuanto a juegos. Se van a lanzar varias franquicias nuevas, así como secuelas de juegos que jugamos hace muchos años. Si echas un vistazo a lo que nos espera, queda claro que es un buen momento para jugar, independientemente de en qué plataforma lo hagas.

Desde Redfall hasta Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, este año se presenta cargado de lanzamientos de videojuegos, y si quieres saber cuándo podrás hacerte con las mejores novedades, estás en el lugar adecuado.

A continuación, hemos recopilado las fechas de lanzamiento de los principales juegos confirmados para 2023 y más allá. Tanto si juegas en PS5 (opens in new tab), Xbox Series X (opens in new tab), PS4 (opens in new tab), Xbox One (opens in new tab), Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab) o PC (opens in new tab), es probable que haya al menos un juego en esta lista que querrás marcar en tu calendario.

A medida que se anuncien nuevas fechas, así como retrasos en las fechas que ya conocemos, esta página se irá actualizando.

Próximos videojuegos 2023: estos son los lanzamientos más esperados del año

Empecemos con una selección de los títulos más esperados, y después os concretaremos todos los juegos nuevos de cada mes.

  • Hogwarts Legacy - 10 febrero (PS5|Xbox Series X|Xbox Series S|PC) ¡Ya disponible!
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2) ¡Ya disponible!
  • Kirby's Return To Dream Land - 24 de febrero (Switch) ¡Ya disponible!
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
  • Dead Island 2 - 21 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 28 de abril (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
  • Redfall - 2 de mayo (XSX|S, PC)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12 de mayo (Switch)
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 26 de mayo (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Street Fighter 6 - 2 de junio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)
  • Diablo 4 - 6 de junio (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
  • Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) - 22 de junio (PS5)

Juegos que se lanzan en febrero de 2023

Wild Hearts

(Image credit: EA)
  • Hogwarts Legacy - 10 de febrero (PS5|Xbox Series X|Xbox Series S|PC)
  • Wild Hearts - 17 de febrero (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Atomic Heart - 21 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
  • Like A Dragon: Ishin! Remake - 21 de febrero (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Zenith: The Last City - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Digimon World: Next Order - 22 de febrero (Switch, PC)
  • After the Fall - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Blood Bowl 3 - 23 de febrero (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, Switch)
  • Sons of the Forest - 23 de febrero (PC)
  • Kerbal Space Program 2 Early Access - 24 de febrero (PC)
  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 24 de febrero (PS4, Switch)
  • Kirby's Return To Dream Land - 24 de febrero (Switch)
  • Octopath Traveler 2 - 24 de febrero (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch)
  • Scars Above - 27 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

Juegos que se lanzarán en marzo de 2023

Cal y su amigo contemplan un paisaje

(Image credit: EA)
  • The Day Before - 1 de marzo (PC, XSX|S, PS5)
  • Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star - 2 de marzo (Switch)
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 3 de marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania - 6 de marzo (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - 17 de marzo (Switch)
  • Have a Nice Death - 22 de marzo (Switch)
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake - 23 de marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City - 28 de marzo (PC)
  • The Last of Us: Parte 1 (remake) - 28 de marzo (PC)
  • System Shock Remake - marzo, día sin confirmar (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

Juegos que se lanzarán en abril de 2023

Un gran zombi se prepara para golpear al jugador en Dead Island 2

(Image credit: Dambuster Studios)
  • Hogwarts Legacy - 4 de abril (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - 14 de abril (Switch, PS4, PC)
  • God of Rock - 18 de abril (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Minecraft Legends - 18 de abril (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC - 19 de abril (PS5)
  • Dead Island 2 - 21 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 28 de abril (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
  • Star Trek: Resurgence - Abril, día sin confirmar (P55, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

Juegos que se lanzarán en mayo de 2023

Link y Zelda con una antorcha en la mano entran en un pasadizo oscuro

(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Redfall - 2 de mayo (XSX|S, PC)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12 de mayo (Switch)
  • Amnesia: The Bunker - 16 de mayo (XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice - 26 de mayo (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

Juegos que se lanzarán en junio de 2023

Clive, de Final Fantasy 16, blande una espada rodeado de llamas

(Image credit: Square Enix)
  • Street Fighter 6 - 2 de junio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)
  • Diablo 4 - 6 de junio (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
  • Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) - 22 de junio (PS5)

Juegos que se lanzarán en julio de 2023

  • Hogwarts Legacy - 25 de julio (Switch)

Juegos que se lanzarán en agosto de 2023

  • Baldur's Gate 3 [Lanzamiento completo]  - 31 de agosto (PC)

A la espera de fecha de lanzamiento en 2023 y más allá

Starfield - vista de cabina

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Fechas todavía no anunciadas para 2023

  • Starfield - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
  • Lost Eidolons - Principios 2023 (XSX|S)
  • Layers of Fears - Principios 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Principios 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)
  • Returnal - Principios 2023 (PC)
  • Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Principios 2023 (PS4, XBO, Switch)
  • Tchia - Principios 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4)
  • Nightingale - Primera mitad 2023 (PC)
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox - ‘Primavera 2023’ (XSX|S, PC)
  • Forza Motorsport - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, XSX|S)
  • Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Collection - ‘Primavera 2023’ (Switch, PS4)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong - ‘Verano 2023’ (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - ‘Otoño 2023’ (PS5)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - ‘Invierno 2023’ (PS5)
  • Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - ‘Verano 2023’ (Switch)
  • After Us - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
  • Alan Wake 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Aliens: Dark Descent - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Among Us VR - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Arc Raiders - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Ark 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
  • Armored Core 6 - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Amazon Luna)
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Crash Team Rumble - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Demeo - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • EA Sports FC - En algún momento de 2023
  • Exoprimal - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, PS4)
  • Homeworld 3 - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)
  • Honkai: Star Rail - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)
  • Hyenas - En algún momento de 2023 ( PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Immortals of Aveum - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)
  • Payday 3 - En algún momento de 2023 (confirmado para PC, no se sabe para consolas)
  • Pikmin 4 - En algún momento de 2023 (Switch)
  • Pragmata - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5)
  • Remnant 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Replaced - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, XBO, XSX|S)
  • Routine - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, XBO, PC)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
  • Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Stormgate - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)
  • Super Bomberman R 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (Switch)
  • The Wolf Among Us 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
  • Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Witchfire - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)
  • WWE 2K23 - En algún momento de 2023

Fechas todavía no anunciadas para 2024

  • Earthblade - PC
  • Like A Dragon 8 - PS5, PC, XSX|S
  • Rise of the Ronin - PS5

Otros juegos esperados que no sabemos cuando llegarán (ni el año):

  • Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Hexe – PS5, PC, XSX|S
  • Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Red – PS5, PC, XSX|S
  • Avowed - XSX|S, PC
  • Beyond Good and Evil 2 
  • BioShock 4 
  • Death Stranding 2 - PS5
  • DokeV - PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO
  • Dragon Age: Dreadwolf 
  • Dune: Awakening - PS5, XSX|S, PC
  • Everwild - XSX|S, PC
  • Fable - XSX|S, PC
  • Fallout 5 
  • GTA 6 (opens in new tab) 
  • Hades 2 - PC
  • Haunted Chocolatier
  • Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga - XSX|S, PC
  • Indiana Jones
  • Marvel's Wolverine - PS5
  • Kingdom Hearts 4 
  • Mass Effect 5 
  • Metroid Prime 4 - Switch
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX|S, PC
  • Project 007 
  • Project Mara - XSX|S, PC
  • Skull and Bones - PS5, PC, XSX|S
  • Splinter Cell remake 
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - PS5
  • Star Wars Eclipse 
  • State of Decay 3 - XSX|S, PC
  • Tekken 8 – PS5, PC, XSX|S
  • The Elder Scrolls 6 
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PC
  • The Outer Worlds 2 - PC, XSX|S
  • The Sims 5 
  • The Witcher 4 
  • Wonder Woman 
Anastasia Lazaridis
Anastasia Lazaridis
Editora

Soy ingeniera informática y editora del equipo de TechRadar España. Me gusta todo tipo de tecnología, pero los ordenadores son mis dispositivos preferidos. Además de escribir sobre ellos me encanta arreglarlos, al fin y al cabo, pueden llegar a estar tan locos como yo.

Aportaciones de
