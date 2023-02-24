Videojuegos más esperados en 2023: las fechas de lanzamiento de los próximos juegos para consolas y para PC

Este año se presenta muy prometedor en cuanto a juegos. Se van a lanzar varias franquicias nuevas, así como secuelas de juegos que jugamos hace muchos años. Si echas un vistazo a lo que nos espera, queda claro que es un buen momento para jugar, independientemente de en qué plataforma lo hagas.
Desde Redfall hasta Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, este año se presenta cargado de lanzamientos de videojuegos, y si quieres saber cuándo podrás hacerte con las mejores novedades, estás en el lugar adecuado.
A continuación, hemos recopilado las fechas de lanzamiento de los principales juegos confirmados para 2023 y más allá. Tanto si juegas en PS5 (opens in new tab), Xbox Series X (opens in new tab), PS4 (opens in new tab), Xbox One (opens in new tab), Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab) o PC (opens in new tab), es probable que haya al menos un juego en esta lista que querrás marcar en tu calendario.
A medida que se anuncien nuevas fechas, así como retrasos en las fechas que ya conocemos, esta página se irá actualizando.
Próximos videojuegos 2023: estos son los lanzamientos más esperados del año
Empecemos con una selección de los títulos más esperados, y después os concretaremos todos los juegos nuevos de cada mes.
- Hogwarts Legacy - 10 febrero (PS5|Xbox Series X|Xbox Series S|PC) ¡Ya disponible!
- Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2) ¡Ya disponible!
- Kirby's Return To Dream Land - 24 de febrero (Switch) ¡Ya disponible!
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
- Dead Island 2 - 21 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 28 de abril (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
- Redfall - 2 de mayo (XSX|S, PC)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12 de mayo (Switch)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 26 de mayo (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Street Fighter 6 - 2 de junio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)
- Diablo 4 - 6 de junio (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
- Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) - 22 de junio (PS5)
Juegos que se lanzan en febrero de 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy - 10 de febrero (PS5|Xbox Series X|Xbox Series S|PC)
- Wild Hearts - 17 de febrero (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Atomic Heart - 21 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin! Remake - 21 de febrero (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2)
- Zenith: The Last City - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2)
- Digimon World: Next Order - 22 de febrero (Switch, PC)
- After the Fall - 22 de febrero (PS5|PSVR 2)
- Blood Bowl 3 - 23 de febrero (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Sons of the Forest - 23 de febrero (PC)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 Early Access - 24 de febrero (PC)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 24 de febrero (PS4, Switch)
- Kirby's Return To Dream Land - 24 de febrero (Switch)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - 24 de febrero (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch)
- Scars Above - 27 de febrero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 de febrero (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
Juegos que se lanzarán en marzo de 2023
- The Day Before - 1 de marzo (PC, XSX|S, PS5)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star - 2 de marzo (Switch)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 3 de marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania - 6 de marzo (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - 17 de marzo (Switch)
- Have a Nice Death - 22 de marzo (Switch)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake - 23 de marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - 28 de marzo (PC)
- The Last of Us: Parte 1 (remake) - 28 de marzo (PC)
- System Shock Remake - marzo, día sin confirmar (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
Juegos que se lanzarán en abril de 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy - 4 de abril (PS4, Xbox One)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - 14 de abril (Switch, PS4, PC)
- God of Rock - 18 de abril (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Minecraft Legends - 18 de abril (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC - 19 de abril (PS5)
- Dead Island 2 - 21 de abril (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 28 de abril (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - Abril, día sin confirmar (P55, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
Juegos que se lanzarán en mayo de 2023
- Redfall - 2 de mayo (XSX|S, PC)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12 de mayo (Switch)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - 16 de mayo (XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice - 26 de mayo (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
Juegos que se lanzarán en junio de 2023
- Street Fighter 6 - 2 de junio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)
- Diablo 4 - 6 de junio (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
- Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) - 22 de junio (PS5)
Juegos que se lanzarán en julio de 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy - 25 de julio (Switch)
Juegos que se lanzarán en agosto de 2023
- Baldur's Gate 3 [Lanzamiento completo] - 31 de agosto (PC)
A la espera de fecha de lanzamiento en 2023 y más allá
Fechas todavía no anunciadas para 2023
- Starfield - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
- Lost Eidolons - Principios 2023 (XSX|S)
- Layers of Fears - Principios 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Principios 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)
- Returnal - Principios 2023 (PC)
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Principios 2023 (PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Tchia - Principios 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4)
- Nightingale - Primera mitad 2023 (PC)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox - ‘Primavera 2023’ (XSX|S, PC)
- Forza Motorsport - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, XSX|S)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Collection - ‘Primavera 2023’ (Switch, PS4)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - ‘Verano 2023’ (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - ‘Otoño 2023’ (PS5)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - ‘Invierno 2023’ (PS5)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - ‘Verano 2023’ (Switch)
- After Us - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
- Alan Wake 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
- Among Us VR - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
- Arc Raiders - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Ark 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
- Armored Core 6 - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Amazon Luna)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Crash Team Rumble - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Demeo - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
- EA Sports FC - En algún momento de 2023
- Exoprimal - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, PS4)
- Homeworld 3 - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)
- Honkai: Star Rail - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)
- Hyenas - En algún momento de 2023 ( PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
- Immortals of Aveum - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)
- Payday 3 - En algún momento de 2023 (confirmado para PC, no se sabe para consolas)
- Pikmin 4 - En algún momento de 2023 (Switch)
- Pragmata - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5)
- Remnant 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Replaced - En algún momento de 2023 (PC, XBO, XSX|S)
- Routine - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, XBO, PC)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - En algún momento de 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
- Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
- Stormgate - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)
- Super Bomberman R 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (Switch)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 - En algún momento de 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
- Witchfire - En algún momento de 2023 (PC)
- WWE 2K23 - En algún momento de 2023
Fechas todavía no anunciadas para 2024
- Earthblade - PC
- Like A Dragon 8 - PS5, PC, XSX|S
- Rise of the Ronin - PS5
Otros juegos esperados que no sabemos cuando llegarán (ni el año):
- Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Hexe – PS5, PC, XSX|S
- Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Red – PS5, PC, XSX|S
- Avowed - XSX|S, PC
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- BioShock 4
- Death Stranding 2 - PS5
- DokeV - PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO
- Dragon Age: Dreadwolf
- Dune: Awakening - PS5, XSX|S, PC
- Everwild - XSX|S, PC
- Fable - XSX|S, PC
- Fallout 5
- GTA 6 (opens in new tab)
- Hades 2 - PC
- Haunted Chocolatier
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga - XSX|S, PC
- Indiana Jones
- Marvel's Wolverine - PS5
- Kingdom Hearts 4
- Mass Effect 5
- Metroid Prime 4 - Switch
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX|S, PC
- Project 007
- Project Mara - XSX|S, PC
- Skull and Bones - PS5, PC, XSX|S
- Splinter Cell remake
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - PS5
- Star Wars Eclipse
- State of Decay 3 - XSX|S, PC
- Tekken 8 – PS5, PC, XSX|S
- The Elder Scrolls 6
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PC
- The Outer Worlds 2 - PC, XSX|S
- The Sims 5
- The Witcher 4
- Wonder Woman