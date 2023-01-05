Tutti i giochi per PC, PS5, Xbox e Switch in uscita nel 2023

Il 2023 è arrivato, il che significa che ci sono un sacco di giochi in arrivo all'orizzonte.

Con titoli come Hogwarts Legacy a Tears of The Kingdom, quest'anno si preannuncia ricco di uscite interessanti e se volete sapere con precisione le date di uscita dei giochi che state aspettando, qui le trovate tutte.

Di seguito abbiamo raccolto le date e le finestre di lancio dei principali giochi confermati per il 2023 e oltre. Che giochiate su PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch o PC, probabilmente ci sarà almeno un gioco in questa lista che vorrete segnare sul calendario.

Giochi in uscita nel 2023: i titoli più attesi

Forspoken - 24 gennaio (PS5, PC)

- 24 gennaio (PS5, PC) Dead Space Remake - 27 gennaio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

- 27 gennaio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC) Hogwarts Legacy - 10 febbario (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- 10 febbario (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2)

- 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2) Kirby's Return To Dream Land - 24 febbraio (Switch)

- 24 febbraio (Switch) Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 febbraio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

- 28 febbraio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC) Skull and Bones - 9 marzo (PS5, PC, XSX|S)

- 9 marzo (PS5, PC, XSX|S) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 17 marzo (PC, PS5, XSX|S)

- 17 marzo (PC, PS5, XSX|S) Resident Evil 4 Remake - 23 marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)

- 23 marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC) Dead Island 2 - 28 aprile (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- 28 aprile (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12 maggio (Switch)

- 12 maggio (Switch) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 26 maggio (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- 26 maggio (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Street Fighter 6 - 2 giugno (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)

- 2 giugno (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC) Diablo 4 - 6 giugno (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)

- 6 giugno (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC) Final Fantasy 16 - 22 giugno (PS5)

Giochi in uscita a gennaio 2023

(Image credit: EA)

One Piece Odyssey - 12 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)

- 12 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - 13 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S)

- 13 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: Bardock - Soli contro il destino (DLC) - 13 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S,PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)

13 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S,PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) Persona 4 Golden - 19 gennaio (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS4)

- 19 gennaio (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS4) Persona 3 Portable - 19 gennaio (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS4)

- 19 gennaio (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS4) Fire Emblem Engage - 20 gennaio (Switch)

- 20 gennaio (Switch) Monster Hunter Rise - 20 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)

- 20 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO) Forspoken - 24 gennaio (PS5, PC)

- 24 gennaio (PS5, PC) Dead Space Remake - 27 gennaio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

Giochi in uscita a febbraio 2023

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Deliver Us Mars - 2 febbraio (XSX|S, PS5, PC, XBO, PS4)

- 2 febbraio (XSX|S, PS5, PC, XBO, PS4) Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - 9 febbraio (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)

- 9 febbraio (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO) Hogwarts Legacy - 10 febbraio (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- 10 febbraio (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Blanc - 14 febbraio (Switch, PC)

- 14 febbraio (Switch, PC) Wild Heart s - 17 febbraio (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

s - 17 febbraio (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Atomic Heart - 21 febbraio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

- 21 febbraio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC) Come un drago: Ishin! Remake - 21 febbraio 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- 21 febbraio 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2)

- 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2) Zenith: L'ultima città - 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2)

- 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2) Digimon World: Next Order - 22 febbraio (Switch, PC)

- 22 febbraio (Switch, PC) Dopo la caduta - 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2)

- 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2) Blood Bowl 3 - 23 febbraio (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, Switch)

- 23 febbraio (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, Switch) Figli della foresta - 23 febbraio (PC)

- 23 febbraio (PC) Kerbal Space Program 2 Accesso anticipato - 24 febbraio (PC)

- 24 febbraio (PC) Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 24 febbraio (PS4, Switch)

- 24 febbraio (PS4, Switch) Kirby's Return To Dream Land - 24 febbraio (Switch)

- 24 febbraio (Switch) Octopath Traveler 2 - 24 febbraio (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch)

- 24 febbraio (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch) Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 febbraio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

Giochi in uscita a marzo 2023

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Day Before - 1 marzo (PC, XSX|S, PS5)

- 1 marzo (PC, XSX|S, PS5) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 3 marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)

- 3 marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC) The Last of Us: Part 1 - 3 marzo (PC)

- 3 marzo (PC) Skull and Bones - 9 marzo (PS5, PC, XSX|S)

- 9 marzo (PS5, PC, XSX|S) Bayonetta Origins: Cereza e il demone perduto - 17 marzo (Switch)

- 17 marzo (Switch) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 17 marzo (PC, PS5, XSX|S)

- 17 marzo (PC, PS5, XSX|S) Resident Evil 4 Remake - 23 marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)

- 23 marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC) Crime Boss: Rockay City - 28 marzo (PC)

- 28 marzo (PC) Amnesia: The Bunker - Marzo TBC (XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)

- Marzo TBC (XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC) Remake di System Shock - Marzo TBC (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

- Marzo TBC (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC) Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star - Marzo TBC (Switch)

Giochi in uscita a aprile 2023

(Image credit: Dambuster Studios)

Hogwarts Legacy - 4 aprile (PS4, Xbox One)

4 aprile (PS4, Xbox One) Horizon Forbidden West: DLC Burning Shores - 19 aprile (PS5)

19 aprile (PS5) Dead Island 2 - 28 aprile (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

28 aprile (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Star Trek: Resurgence - aprile TBC (P55, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

Giochi in uscita a maggio 2023

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12 maggio (Switch)

12 maggio (Switch) Suicide Squad: Uccidi la giustizia - 26 maggio (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

Giochi in uscita a giugno 2023

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Street Fighter 6 - 2 giugno (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)

2 giugno (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC) Diablo 4 - 6 giugno (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)

6 giugno (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC) Final Fantasy 16 - 22 giugno (PS5)

Giochi in uscita a luglio 2023

Hogwarts Legacy- 25 luglio (Switch)

Giochi in uscita a agosto 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 [Versione integrale] - Agosto TBC (PC)

Giochi con data da definire in uscita nel 2023

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Giochi in uscita nel 2023 con date da definire (TBC)

Redfall - Q1/Q2 2023 (PC, XSX|S)

- Q1/Q2 2023 (PC, XSX|S) Starfield - Q1/Q2 2023 (XSX|S, PC)

- Q1/Q2 2023 (XSX|S, PC) Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania - Q1 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S)

- Q1 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S) Lost Eidolons - Early 2023 (XSX|S)

- Early 2023 (XSX|S) Layers of Fears - Early 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- Early 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Early 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)

- Early 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch) Returnal - Early 2023 (PC)

- Early 2023 (PC) Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Early 2023 (PS4, XBO, Switch)

- Early 2023 (PS4, XBO, Switch) Tchia - Early 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4)

- Early 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4) Nightingale - First Half 2023 (PC)

- First Half 2023 (PC) The Last Case of Benedict Fox - ‘Spring 2023’ (XSX|S, PC)

- ‘Spring 2023’ (XSX|S, PC) Forza Motorsport - ‘Spring 2023’ (PC, XSX|S)

- ‘Spring 2023’ (PC, XSX|S) Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Collection - ‘Spring 2023’ (Switch, PS4)

- ‘Spring 2023’ (Switch, PS4) Hollow Knight: Silksong - ‘Summer 2023’ (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch)

- ‘Summer 2023’ (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - ‘Fall 2023’ (PS5)

- ‘Fall 2023’ (PS5) Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - ‘Winter 2023’ (PS5)

- ‘Winter 2023’ (PS5) Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - ‘Summer 2023’ (Switch)

- ‘Summer 2023’ (Switch) After Us - TBC 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S)

- TBC 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S) Alan Wake 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Aliens: Dark Descent - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC) Among Us VR - TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)

- TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2) Arc Raiders - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Ark 2 - TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PC)

- TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PC) Armored Core 6 - TBC 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)

- TBC 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO) Assassin's Creed Mirage - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Amazon Luna)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Amazon Luna) Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Crash Team Rumble - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Demeo - TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)

- TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2) EA Sports FC - TBC 2023

- TBC 2023 Exoprimal - TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4) Homeworld 3 - TBC 2023 (PC)

- TBC 2023 (PC) Honkai: Star Rail - TBC 2023 (PC)

- TBC 2023 (PC) Hyenas - TBC 2023 ( PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)

- TBC 2023 ( PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC) Immortals of Aveum - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Minecraft Legends - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch) Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - TBC 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)

- TBC 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5) Payday 3 - TBC 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC)

- TBC 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC) Pikmin 4 - TBC 2023 (Switch)

- TBC 2023 (Switch) Pragmata - TBC 2023 (PS5)

- TBC 2023 (PS5) Remnant 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Replaced - TBC 2023 (PC, XBO, XSX|S)

- TBC 2023 (PC, XBO, XSX|S) Routine - TBC 2023 (XSX|S, XBO, PC)

- TBC 2023 (XSX|S, XBO, PC) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PC)

- TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PC) Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition - TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)

- TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2) Stormgate - TBC 2023 (PC)

- TBC 2023 (PC) Super Bomberman R 2 - TBC 2023 (Switch)

- TBC 2023 (Switch) The Wolf Among Us 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC) Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

- TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Witchfire - TBC 2023 (PC)

- TBC 2023 (PC) WWE 2K23 - TBC 2023

Giochi confermati per il 2024

Earthblade - TBC 2024 (PC)

TBC 2024 (PC) Like A Dragon 8 - TBC 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)

TBC 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S) Rise of the Ronin - TBC 2024 (PS5)

Giochi confermati con data di uscita sconosciuta