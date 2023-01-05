Tutti i giochi per PC, PS5, Xbox e Switch in uscita nel 2023

Di Marco Silvestri
Contributi da
Vic Hood, Jake Green
 Pubblicato

La lista completa i titoli che usciranno nel 2023

(Immagine:: Nintendo)
Il 2023 è arrivato, il che significa che ci sono un sacco di giochi in arrivo all'orizzonte.

Con titoli come Hogwarts Legacy a Tears of The Kingdom, quest'anno si preannuncia ricco di uscite interessanti e se volete sapere con precisione le date di uscita dei giochi che state aspettando, qui le trovate tutte.

Di seguito abbiamo raccolto le date e le finestre di lancio dei principali giochi confermati per il 2023 e oltre. Che giochiate su PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch o PC, probabilmente ci sarà almeno un gioco in questa lista che vorrete segnare sul calendario.

Giochi in uscita nel 2023: i titoli più attesi

  • Forspoken - 24 gennaio (PS5, PC)
  • Dead Space Remake - 27 gennaio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
  • Hogwarts Legacy - 10 febbario (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Kirby's Return To Dream Land - 24 febbraio (Switch)
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 febbraio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
  • Skull and Bones - 9 marzo (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 17 marzo (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake - 23 marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)
  • Dead Island 2 - 28 aprile (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12 maggio (Switch)
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 26 maggio (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Street Fighter 6 - 2 giugno (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)
  • Diablo 4 - 6 giugno (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
  • Final Fantasy 16 - 22 giugno (PS5)

Giochi in uscita a gennaio 2023

Dead Space floating hand

(Image credit: EA)
  • One Piece Odyssey - 12 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - 13 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: Bardock - Soli contro il destino (DLC) - 13 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S,PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)
  • Persona 4 Golden - 19 gennaio (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS4)
  • Persona 3 Portable - 19 gennaio (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS4)
  • Fire Emblem Engage - 20 gennaio (Switch)
  • Monster Hunter Rise - 20 gennaio (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
  • Forspoken - 24 gennaio (PS5, PC)
  • Dead Space Remake - 27 gennaio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

Giochi in uscita a febbraio 2023

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
  • Deliver Us Mars - 2 febbraio (XSX|S, PS5, PC, XBO, PS4)
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - 9 febbraio (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
  • Hogwarts Legacy - 10 febbraio (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Blanc - 14 febbraio (Switch, PC)
  • Wild Hearts - 17 febbraio (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Atomic Heart - 21 febbraio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
  • Come un drago: Ishin! Remake - 21 febbraio 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Zenith: L'ultima città - 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Digimon World: Next Order - 22 febbraio (Switch, PC)
  • Dopo la caduta - 22 febbraio (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Blood Bowl 3 - 23 febbraio (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, Switch)
  • Figli della foresta - 23 febbraio (PC)
  • Kerbal Space Program 2 Accesso anticipato - 24 febbraio (PC)
  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 24 febbraio (PS4, Switch)
  • Kirby's Return To Dream Land - 24 febbraio (Switch)
  • Octopath Traveler 2 - 24 febbraio (PS5, PC, PS4, Switch)
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall - 28 febbraio (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

Giochi in uscita a marzo 2023

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
  • The Day Before - 1 marzo (PC, XSX|S, PS5)
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 3 marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
  • The Last of Us: Part 1 - 3 marzo (PC)
  • Skull and Bones - 9 marzo (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza e il demone perduto - 17 marzo (Switch)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 17 marzo (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake - 23 marzo (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, PC)
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City - 28 marzo (PC)
  • Amnesia: The Bunker - Marzo TBC (XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Remake di System Shock - Marzo TBC (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
  • Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star - Marzo TBC (Switch)

Giochi in uscita a aprile 2023

(Image credit: Dambuster Studios)
  • Hogwarts Legacy - 4 aprile (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Horizon Forbidden West: DLC Burning Shores - 19 aprile (PS5)
  • Dead Island 2 - 28 aprile (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Star Trek: Resurgence - aprile TBC (P55, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

Giochi in uscita a maggio 2023

Link and Zelda holding a torch enter a dark passageway

(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 12 maggio (Switch)
  • Suicide Squad: Uccidi la giustizia - 26 maggio (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

Giochi in uscita a giugno 2023

(Image credit: Square Enix)
  • Street Fighter 6 - 2 giugno (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC)
  • Diablo 4 - 6 giugno (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
  • Final Fantasy 16 - 22 giugno (PS5)

Giochi in uscita a luglio 2023

  • Hogwarts Legacy- 25 luglio (Switch)

Giochi in uscita a agosto 2023

  • Baldur's Gate 3 [Versione integrale] - Agosto TBC (PC)

Giochi con data da definire in uscita nel 2023

Starfield - cockpit view

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Giochi in uscita nel 2023 con date da definire (TBC)

  • Redfall - Q1/Q2 2023 (PC, XSX|S)
  • Starfield - Q1/Q2 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania - Q1 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
  • Lost Eidolons - Early 2023 (XSX|S)
  • Layers of Fears - Early 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Early 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)
  • Returnal - Early 2023 (PC)
  • Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Early 2023 (PS4, XBO, Switch)
  • Tchia - Early 2023 (PS5, PC, PS4)
  • Nightingale - First Half 2023 (PC)
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox - ‘Spring 2023’ (XSX|S, PC)
  • Forza Motorsport - ‘Spring 2023’ (PC, XSX|S)
  • Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Collection - ‘Spring 2023’ (Switch, PS4)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong - ‘Summer 2023’ (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - ‘Fall 2023’ (PS5)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - ‘Winter 2023’ (PS5)
  • Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - ‘Summer 2023’ (Switch)
  • After Us - TBC 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S)
  • Alan Wake 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Aliens: Dark Descent - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Among Us VR - TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Arc Raiders - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Ark 2 - TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
  • Armored Core 6 - TBC 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Amazon Luna)
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Crash Team Rumble - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Demeo - TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • EA Sports FC - TBC 2023
  • Exoprimal - TBC 2023 (PS5, PS4)
  • Homeworld 3 - TBC 2023 (PC)
  • Honkai: Star Rail - TBC 2023 (PC)
  • Hyenas - TBC 2023 ( PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)
  • Immortals of Aveum - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)
  • Minecraft Legends - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC, Switch)
  • Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - TBC 2023 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)
  • Payday 3 - TBC 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC)
  • Pikmin 4 - TBC 2023 (Switch)
  • Pragmata - TBC 2023 (PS5)
  • Remnant 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Replaced - TBC 2023 (PC, XBO, XSX|S)
  • Routine - TBC 2023 (XSX|S, XBO, PC)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - TBC 2023 (XSX|S, PC)
  • Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition - TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)
  • Stormgate - TBC 2023 (PC)
  • Super Bomberman R 2 - TBC 2023 (Switch)
  • The Wolf Among Us 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)
  • Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Witchfire - TBC 2023 (PC)
  • WWE 2K23 - TBC 2023

Giochi confermati per il 2024

  • Earthblade - TBC 2024 (PC)
  • Like A Dragon 8 - TBC 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
  • Rise of the Ronin - TBC 2024 (PS5)

Giochi confermati con data di uscita sconosciuta

  • Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Hexe – TBC (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
  • Assassin's Creed Infinity: Codename Red – TBC (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
  • Avowed - TBC (XSX|S, PC)
  • Beyond Good and Evil 2 -  TBC
  • BioShock 4 - TBC 
  • Death Stranding 2 - TBC (PS5)
  • DokeV - TBC (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)
  • Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - TBC
  • Dune: Awakening - TBC (PS5, XSX|S, PC)
  • Everwild - TBC (XSX|S, PC)
  • Fable - TBC (XSX|S, PC)
  • Fallout 5 - TBC
  • GTA 6 - TBC
  • Hades 2 - TBC (PC)
  • Haunted Chocolatier - TBC
  • Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga - TBC (XSX|S, PC)
  • Indiana Jones - TBC
  • Marvel's Wolverine - TBC (PS5)
  • Kingdom Hearts 4 - TBC 
  • Mass Effect 5 - TBC
  • Metroid Prime 4 - TBC (Switch)
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - TBC (PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX|S, PC) 
  • Project 007 - TBC
  • Project Mara - TBC (XSX|S, PC)
  • Splinter Cell remake - TBC 
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - TBC (PS5)
  • Star Wars Eclipse - TBC
  • State of Decay 3 - TBC (XSX|S, PC)
  • Tekken 8 – TBC (PS5, PC, XSX|S)
  • The Elder Scrolls 6 - TBC
  • Il Signore degli Anelli: Gollum – TBC (PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PC)
  • The Outer Worlds 2 - TBC (PC, XSX|S)
  • The Sims 5 - TBC 
  • The Witcher 4 - TBC
  • Wonder Woman - TBC
Marco Silvestri
Marco Silvestri
Senior Editor

Marco Silvestri è un Senior Editor di Techradar Italia dal 2020. Appassionato di fotografia e gaming, ha assemblato il suo primo PC all'età di 12 anni e, da allora, ha sempre seguito con passione l'evoluzione del settore tecnologico. Quando non è impegnato a scrivere guide all'acquisto e notizie per Techradar passa il suo tempo sulla tavola da skate, dietro la lente della sua fotocamera o a scarpinare tra le vette del Gran Sasso.

Con il supporto di
