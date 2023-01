Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sarà dotato di due sensori ancora inediti

S23 Ultra camera sensor changes:Front camera (40MP GH1→12MP 3LU),Ultra Wide Angle (12MP IMX563→12MP IMX564),Main camera (108MP HM3→200MP HP2)The 3x and 10x telephoto sensors have not changed (IMX754→IMX754)P 1 is S23 Ultra, P 2 is S22 Ultra​​​​Thanks @edwards_uh pic.twitter.com/QuefuFlB0fJanuary 23, 2023