Nvidia RTX 4070 potrebbe essere meno potente del previsto

Review the two possible specs of RTX 4070: PG141-SKU340/341, 7680FP32, 12G 21Gbps GDDR6X, total card power 285W, TSE <11000. PG141-SKU336/337, 7168FP32, 10G 21Gbps GDDR6X, total card power 250W, TSE <10000. I found that I had made a typo before, mistaken wrote 341 as 331. 😅August 29, 2022