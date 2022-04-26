Elon Musk compra Twitter

Elon Musk è riuscito a completare l'acquisto di Twitter per 44 miliardi di dollari (43,3 miliardi per la precisione), poco più di 52 milioni di euro. L'operazione fa seguito a un primo acquisto di circa il 10% del social network, qualche settimana fa.

Musk ha ottenuto il necessario finanziamento da Morgan Stanley, e ha pagato Twitter $54,20 per azione. Si tratta di un valore molto più alto di quello reale, e questo potrebbe rappresentare il primo grattacapo per il novello proprietario. Sempre che, naturalmente, le autorità autorizzino l'operazione.

Musk, che ancora una volta sembra un ragazzino che vuole a tutti i costi un giocattolo nuovo, non sembra particolarmente preoccupato della parte finanziaria. Anzi, ha già anticipato che vorrebbe ridurre o togliere la pubblicità, in favore di un modello ad abbonamento.

Personalmente, fatico a immaginarmi 300 milioni di utenti Twitter che decidono di pagare l'abbonamento. Ma alcuni milioni sicuramente ci sarebbero, giusto quegli utenti danarosi che renderebbero Twitter una sfera per privilegiati. E magari è proprio quello che Musk vuole.

Musk ha anche detto di volere dare ampio spazio alla libertà di espressione, che rappresenta "le fondamenta di una democrazia funzionante" - il miliardario si è espresso in passato contro le politiche di moderazione troppo rigide, e anche contro il ban ad alcuni account che diffondevano informazioni false, come quello di Donald Trump.

"Voglio anche rendere migliore Twitter migliorandolo come prodotto, con nuove funzioni, rendendo l'algoritmo open source per aumentare la credibilità, sconfiggere i bot che fanno spam e confermando tutti gli umani. Twitter ha un potenziale enorme, e non vedo l'ora di lavorare con l'azienda e la comunità di utenti per realizzarlo".

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech meansApril 25, 2022 See more

Parag Agrawal, AD Twitter, ha commentato con parole generiche, senza citare direttamente Musk. Un dettaglio curioso, dalla persona che lavorerà più a stretto contatto con il nuovo proprietario.

Inizialmente, il consiglio di amministrazione di Twitter aveva cercato di opporsi all'acquisizione da parte di Elon Musk.

A bumpy road

Not everyone is thrilled at the prospect of a Musk-owned Twitter. In the run-up to the announcement, #RIPTwitter was trending on the platform.

As for what comes next, Musk has made clear his intentions to ensure that Twitter supports free speech from all sides (the implication being that it currently does not, though there is no empirical evidence to support this).

He may revisit some user bans, including that of former President Trump.

He'll likely open-source Twitter's code.

A fan of blockchain and NFTs, Musk might push the platform more aggressively into the crypto space.

But investors and backers will be most interested in Musk's growth plan. Twitter has done a decent job of generating more revenue from existing users, but its growth has in recent years been relatively slow and flat. It's not clear that Twitter could ever have the broad-based, global appeal of, say Facebook (which has its own growth struggles) or TikTok.

It's unclear what Musk can do to reenergize some of Twitter's biggest celebrity accounts.

Musk will probably fast-track the already-under-development Tweet Edits feature, since he made it clear during the acquisition effort that he's a fan.

What will Elon do?

What happens next depends on Elon Musk, or rather the Elon Musk who shows up to run Twitter. Will it be the brilliant, sure hand that, through SpaceX, regularly ferries astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station? The man who basically created the EV market with Tesla?

Maybe.

It might also be the man who impulsively tweets his inner ID and EGO. Who jokes that "The next Twitter board meet's gonna be lit," with a picture of him smoking a joint on Joe Rogan's podcast.

There sometimes seems to be little middle ground for Musk, who is both extremely successful and rich and extremely impulsive and emotional.

The fear that Musk will let the worst element back on Twitter -- Nazis, trolls, anti-vaxxers, Donald Trump, and so on -- is real. A free-speech absolutist might demand ALL voices be heard, even the dangerous ones.

Still, Musk doesn't truly know the inner workings of Twitter's extensive (and still flawed) content moderation system. He soon will. That may inspire some different and more rational thinking about how to excite and energize Twitter for the future while protecting the most vulnerable who still use it every day.