Xbox abbandona la guerra dei console e sfida TikTok: il nuovo nemico del gaming

I commenti provengono da una recente intervista con il New York Times in seguito all'annuncio di Halo: Campaign Evolved, un gioco che arriverà su PlayStation 5 oltre a PC, Xbox Series X e Series S quando verrà lanciato l'anno prossimo.

"Tutti cerchiamo di raggiungere le persone dove si trovano," ha affermato Booty.

"La nostra maggiore concorrenza non è un'altra console," ha continuato. "Stiamo competendo sempre più con tutto, da TikTok ai film."

Questa filosofia sembra evidente nel recente marketing di Xbox, in particolare nella campagna piuttosto controversa 'This Is an Xbox' che enfatizza come i giocatori possono sperimentare i titoli Xbox su tutti i tipi di dispositivi, dalle Smart TV ai visori di realtà virtuale e ai laptop.

Your eyeballs are a commodity

Although this may seem like a strange strategic shift that could alienate the core Xbox audience who value exclusive games, Xbox is one of the many gaming brands that finds itself competing in an increasingly difficult attention economy.

According to recent data from the Circana Player Engagement Tracker, live service titles like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Roblox continue to dominate on consoles reducing the amount of time players spend in more traditional gaming experiences.

Upcoming releases like Halo: Campaign Evolved have to compete not only with these titans when it comes to the dedicated gaming audience, but also the entertainment provided by devices like mobile phones that occupy the time of more casual players.

Per Statista TikTok has more than two billion users globally, while viewers watched more than 100 billion hours of Netflix content in just the first six months of this year.

By lowering the bar to access Xbox content through multi-platform releases and services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft clearly hopes that it will be able to entice that audience.

Will the strategy pay off? We'll just have to wait and see.

