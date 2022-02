The Batman sollte nie ab 16 Jahren sein, sagt der Regisseur

ANNNNND...! TAKE TWO!!!! (I guess it's true I do a lot of takes.) :) Don't let anything get in your way (including posting mysterious black square!)! Tickets for #TheBatman, #OnlyInTheaters March 4th are NOW AVAILABLE! Get yours today here: https://t.co/lfS2h1oAyw pic.twitter.com/8qwGtQ5hinFebruary 10, 2022