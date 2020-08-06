Nye spill i 2020: når kommer spillene til PC og konsoll ut?

Populært

(Foto: TechRadar)

Ute etter de beste nye spillene i 2020? Da har du kommer til rett sted. Vi har bikket halvveien rundt sola i år og har allerede opplevd en hel del fantastiske spill – men det er mange flere rett rundt hjørnet.

2020 er et prydår når det gjelder gaming, og kommer til å inneholde overgangen til konsoller av neste generasjon og nye strømmetjenester. Dette betyr at de aller fleste spillene som kommer ut i går gjerne kommer til å eksistere på mange forskjellige plattformer.

Xbox Series X og PS5 kommer riktignok ikke før på slutten av året, men det er likevel mer enn nok av fantastiske spill som skal lanseres før den tid. Det kan være vanskelig å holde styr på når spill kommer ut, og til hvilken plattform, derfor har vi laget denne hendige oversikten over alle de beste nye spillene som kommer ut i 2020 – og når vi regner med at de blir lansert.

August

Madden 21

(Image credit: EA)
  • Skully – 4. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - UTE NÅ
  • Inertial Drift – 7. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Fast & Furious: Crossroads – 7. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? - Infinite Combate – 7. august (PC, PS4, Switch/EU)
  • A Total War Saga: Troy – 13. august (PC)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator – 18. august (PC, Xbox One)
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - 18. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • PGA Tour 2K21 – 21. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
  • Remnant: From the Ashes: Subject 2923 DLC – 20. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Remnant: From the Ashes - Complete Edition – 20. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue – 21. august (PS4, Switch)
  • New World – 25. august (PC)
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain – 25. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Madden NFL 21 – 25. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition – 27. august (PS4, Switch, Android, iOS)
  • Windbound – 28. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
  • Jump Force - Deluxe Edition – 28. august (Switch)
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions  – 28. august (PC, PS4, Switch)
  • Wasteland 3 – 28. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Project Cars 3 – 28. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – 28. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Serious Sam 4 – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC, Stadia)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Early Access) – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC, Stadia)
  • No Straight Roads – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Surgeon Simulator 2 – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
  • Tour de France 2020  – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
  • Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC)

September

Marvel's Avengers

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)
  • Crusader Kings 3 – 1. september (PC)
  • Iron Harvest – 1. september (PC)
  • WRC 9 – 3. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster – 4. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Marvel's Avengers – 4. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
  • Doraemon Story of Seasons – 4. september (PS4)
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 8. september (PS4)
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light DLC – 22. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
  • Port Royale 4 – 25. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia – 25. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
  • Stronghold: Warlords – 29. september (PC)
  • Going Under – september (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons – september (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Himig – september (ikke fastsatt) (PC)

Oktober

Crash Bandicoot 4

(Image credit: Toys for Bob)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons – 2. oktober (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – 2. oktober (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Foregone – 5. oktober (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Dirt 5 – 9. oktober (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • FIFA 21 – 9. oktober (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Spacebase Startopia – 23. oktober (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Transformers Battlegrounds – 23. oktober (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Trails of Cold Steel 4 – 27. oktober (PS4)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion - 29. oktober (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
  • Book Of Travels – oktober (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
  • Calico – oktober (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
  • Maid of Sker – oktober (ikke fastsatt) (Switch)
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix – oktober (ikke fastsatt) (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

November 

Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
  • Cris Tales - 17. november (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 17. november (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – 19. november (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
  • Handball 21 – november (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Nye spill i 2020 (uten fastsatt dato)

Halo Infinite

(Image credit: 343 Industries)
  • Pokémon Sword and Shield: Crown Tundra DLC - høst, 2020 (Switch)
  • Apex Legends – høst, 2020 (Switch)
  • NBA 2K21 – høst, 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X)
  • Godfall – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5)
  • Planet Coaster – jul, 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X)
  • Halo Infinite – jul, 2020 (PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X)
  • Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga – jul, 2020 (Xbox Series X)
  • PS5 – jul, 2020
  • PS5 Digital Edition - jul, 2020
  • Xbox Series X – jul, 2020
  • Astro's Playroom – jul, 2020 (PS5)
  • Bugsnax – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5, PS4)
  • Deathloop – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5)
  • Jett: The Far Shore – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5, PS4)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5, PS4)
  • Spider-Man Miles Morales – jul, 2020 (PS5)
  • The Medium – jul, 2020 (PC, Xbox Series X)
  • Outriders – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Scorn – jul, 2020 (Xbox Series X)
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat! - sent i 2020 (PS5, Xbox Series X)
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, Xbox One and Switch)
  • New Call of Duty - 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PS4, Xbox One and PC)
  • Chivalry 2 - 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC)
  • Disco Elysium – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Doom Eternal – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Switch, Stadia)
  • Final Fantasy 13 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One)
  • Final Fantasy 13-2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One)
  • Harvest Moon: One World – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Switch)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn -2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One)
  • Final Fantasy 14 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One)
  • Gods & Monsters – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Stadia)
  • Kerbal Space Program 2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Little Nightmares 2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Ooblets - 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC and Xbox One)
  • Orcs Must Die 3 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Stadia)
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One)
  • Psychonauts 2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Spelunky 2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4)
  • Spiritfarer – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PS4)
  • Far Cry 6 - 18. februar, 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
  • Battlefield 6 - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) - (Xbox Series X, PC, PS5)
  • Horizon Forbidden West - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) (PS5)
  • Chorus - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
  • Dustborn - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) (PS5, PS4, PC)
  • Fortnite - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) (PS5, Xbox Series X)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) (PS5, PC)
  • Skull & Bones – (ikke fastsatt)
