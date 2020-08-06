Nye spill i 2020: når kommer spillene til PC og konsoll ut?

Ute etter de beste nye spillene i 2020? Da har du kommer til rett sted. Vi har bikket halvveien rundt sola i år og har allerede opplevd en hel del fantastiske spill – men det er mange flere rett rundt hjørnet.
2020 er et prydår når det gjelder gaming, og kommer til å inneholde overgangen til konsoller av neste generasjon og nye strømmetjenester. Dette betyr at de aller fleste spillene som kommer ut i går gjerne kommer til å eksistere på mange forskjellige plattformer.
Xbox Series X og PS5 kommer riktignok ikke før på slutten av året, men det er likevel mer enn nok av fantastiske spill som skal lanseres før den tid. Det kan være vanskelig å holde styr på når spill kommer ut, og til hvilken plattform, derfor har vi laget denne hendige oversikten over alle de beste nye spillene som kommer ut i 2020 – og når vi regner med at de blir lansert.
- Need a console? Check out the best PS4 deals and the best Xbox One deals
August
- Skully – 4. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - UTE NÅ
- Inertial Drift – 7. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Fast & Furious: Crossroads – 7. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? - Infinite Combate – 7. august (PC, PS4, Switch/EU)
- A Total War Saga: Troy – 13. august (PC)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – 18. august (PC, Xbox One)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - 18. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- PGA Tour 2K21 – 21. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Remnant: From the Ashes: Subject 2923 DLC – 20. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - Complete Edition – 20. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue – 21. august (PS4, Switch)
- New World – 25. august (PC)
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain – 25. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Madden NFL 21 – 25. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition – 27. august (PS4, Switch, Android, iOS)
- Windbound – 28. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
- Jump Force - Deluxe Edition – 28. august (Switch)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – 28. august (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Wasteland 3 – 28. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Project Cars 3 – 28. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – 28. august (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Serious Sam 4 – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC, Stadia)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Early Access) – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC, Stadia)
- No Straight Roads – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Surgeon Simulator 2 – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
- Tour de France 2020 – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town – august (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
September
- Crusader Kings 3 – 1. september (PC)
- Iron Harvest – 1. september (PC)
- WRC 9 – 3. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster – 4. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Marvel's Avengers – 4. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
- Doraemon Story of Seasons – 4. september (PS4)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 8. september (PS4)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light DLC – 22. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Port Royale 4 – 25. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia – 25. september (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Stronghold: Warlords – 29. september (PC)
- Going Under – september (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons – september (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Himig – september (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
Oktober
- Star Wars: Squadrons – 2. oktober (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – 2. oktober (PS4, Xbox One)
- Foregone – 5. oktober (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Dirt 5 – 9. oktober (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- FIFA 21 – 9. oktober (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Spacebase Startopia – 23. oktober (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Transformers Battlegrounds – 23. oktober (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Trails of Cold Steel 4 – 27. oktober (PS4)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - 29. oktober (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- Book Of Travels – oktober (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
- Calico – oktober (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
- Maid of Sker – oktober (ikke fastsatt) (Switch)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix – oktober (ikke fastsatt) (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
November
- Cris Tales - 17. november (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 17. november (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – 19. november (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
- Handball 21 – november (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Nye spill i 2020 (uten fastsatt dato)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield: Crown Tundra DLC - høst, 2020 (Switch)
- Apex Legends – høst, 2020 (Switch)
- NBA 2K21 – høst, 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X)
- Godfall – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5)
- Planet Coaster – jul, 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X)
- Halo Infinite – jul, 2020 (PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X)
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga – jul, 2020 (Xbox Series X)
- PS5 – jul, 2020
- PS5 Digital Edition - jul, 2020
- Xbox Series X – jul, 2020
- Astro's Playroom – jul, 2020 (PS5)
- Bugsnax – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Deathloop – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5)
- Jett: The Far Shore – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Spider-Man Miles Morales – jul, 2020 (PS5)
- The Medium – jul, 2020 (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Outriders – jul, 2020 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One)
- Scorn – jul, 2020 (Xbox Series X)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat! - sent i 2020 (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, Xbox One and Switch)
- New Call of Duty - 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PS4, Xbox One and PC)
- Chivalry 2 - 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC)
- Disco Elysium – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PS4, Xbox One)
- Doom Eternal – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Switch, Stadia)
- Final Fantasy 13 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy 13-2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One)
- Harvest Moon: One World – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Switch)
- Horizon Zero Dawn -2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy 14 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One)
- Gods & Monsters – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Stadia)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Little Nightmares 2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Ooblets - 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC and Xbox One)
- Orcs Must Die 3 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Stadia)
- Phantasy Star Online 2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (Xbox One)
- Psychonauts 2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Rainbow Six Quarantine – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Spelunky 2 – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4)
- Spiritfarer – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PC)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 2020 (ikke fastsatt) (PS4)
- Far Cry 6 - 18. februar, 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
- Battlefield 6 - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) - (Xbox Series X, PC, PS5)
- Horizon Forbidden West - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) (PS5)
- Chorus - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
- Dustborn - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Fortnite - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - 2021 (ikke fastsatt) (PS5, PC)
- Skull & Bones – (ikke fastsatt)