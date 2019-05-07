OnePlus 7 Pro potrebbe andare peggio di OnePlus 7, in un settore

A questo punto non dovrebbero esserci più molte sorprese rispetto alle caratteristiche dei nuovi OnePlus 7. Non solo circolano in rete dati e immagini ma lo stesso produttore ha rivelato diversi dettagli. L'ultimo leak disponibile mette a confronto le specifiche di OnePlus 7 OnePlus 7 Pro suggerendo che 7 Pro potrebbe non essere migliore del modello base in tutti i campi.

In pratica la lista delle caratteristiche, pubblicata su AndroidPure indica che il modello top OnePlus 7 Pro avrà un display da 6.64 pollici QHD+ screen e una batteria da 4,000mAh mentre quello base OnePlus 7 dovrebbe avere uno schermo da 6.2 pollici Full HD+ e una batteria da 4,150mAh.

Così OnePlus 7 Pro avrà uno schermo più grande e definito ma che allo stesso tempo consumerà di più rispetto al modello base. Il quale avrà invece una batteria leggermente più capiente e quindi sicuramente maggiore autonomia.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G potrebbe essere uno dei primi telefoni 5G

iPhone 11 arriverà in autunno

Ecco cosa pensiamo del OnePlus 6T

A prescindere dal prezzo, che da solo potrebbe essere una buona ragione per non acquistare il modello Pro, tutte le caratteristiche hardware in realtà spingono verso questo modello.

Entrambi adottano Android 9 Pie con l'interfaccia OxygenOS, entrambi hanno uno schermo AMOLED un chipset Snapdragon 855 , una fotocamera posteriore principale da 48MP, una secondario con zoom ottico, un lettore di impronte sotto il display, una porta USB-C port e un alimentatore da 30W Warp Charge per ricariche veloci.

Spotting the differences

The remaining specs listed here differ. The OnePlus 7 is said to have a screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, a front camera above the screen, and dimensions of 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.1mm.

The OnePlus 7 Pro on the other hand apparently has a 90Hz refresh rate, 10GB of RAM, a third lens on the back for ultra-wide photos, a pop-up selfie camera, and dimensions of 162.6 x 76 x 8.8mm.

We would of course take all of this information with a pinch of salt. It’s not clear where AndroidPure got it from, and bits of it are at odds with what we’ve heard before – for example, an earlier leak puts the OnePlus 7’s screen at 6.4 inches and the battery at 3,700mAh.

It’s mostly in line with previous rumors though. And before long we’ll know what’s true and what’s not, as the range is landing on May 14.

Via GSMArena